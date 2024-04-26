Google announces new investments in data center and AI upskilling





One of the reasons I'm proud to work at Google is our mission to organize the world's information and make it accessible and useful to everyone.

Google's mission is as important today as it was when the company was founded 25 years ago. That's why today we are announcing a series of new investments in technology infrastructure and social impact that will help us realize our mission.

Investing in US data center campuses

Our infrastructure supports the information we provide to people around the world through Google Search, YouTube, Maps, and many other products. Data centers keep our products and services running 24 hours a day, around the world, and power Google's AI innovation.

Today, Google announced a $3 billion investment to build or expand data center campuses in Virginia and Indiana.

Virginia: We are investing an additional $1 billion and plan to expand our three existing data center campuses in Virginia, bringing our total investment in the state to date to more than $4 billion. Indiana: Midwest announces his $2 billion investment in a state-of-the-art data center campus. Data Center Campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Google.org announces $75 million AI Opportunity Fund

Our mission is not only to provide infrastructure and enable access to information, but also to help people grow their skills, businesses and careers.

We want to work with our partners to ensure everyone can take advantage of the opportunities that AI offers.

That's why today we're announcing the $75 million Google AI Opportunity Fund, made possible with support from our philanthropic arm, Google.org. Through this fund, Google.org will work with nonprofits, education, and other sectors to train and provide free AI skills to 1 million Americans of all backgrounds.

Today, in tandem with this fund, we are launching the Google AI Essentials course, built by Grow with Google and Google's research, technology, and social teams and AI experts across the company. This course helps teach fundamental skills to the workforce and enables participants to acquire essential AI skills that can be applied in daily life.

Two of the first recipients of the Google AI Opportunity Fund are the Institute for Veterans Affairs and Families (IVMF) and Goodwill.

IVMF: This grant will enable IVMF to provide the AI ​​Essentials course to more than 1,800 veterans and military families, enroll more than 2,000 people in the Google Cybersecurity Certification Program, and help veterans from both countries achieve their post-war goals. We will expand our joint efforts to help people achieve their goals. Service success. Goodwill: Since Goodwill began offering his Google Digital Skills program in 2017, 400,000 Americans have completed training and landed high-paying jobs. More than 80% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Goodwill embassy, ​​and the organization is helping Google deliver AI training at scale to help people with disabilities, young people, and older workers. , will be offering AI Essentials courses for veterans free to local communities. , military families and those affected by the justice system.

Beyond the nonprofit sector, Google is also working with employers like Citigroup and educational institutions like Miami Dade College to expand access to AI skills programs.

Together with our partners, we continue to develop the talent that can benefit from and further strengthen this growing digital economy. Today's grants and infrastructure investments will help Virginians and Indiana residents, veterans, and millions of others maximize the opportunities of today and tomorrow.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/inside-google/infrastructure/google-data-centers-ai-skills-investments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos