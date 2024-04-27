Google's parent company issues first dividend: What you need to know and why it matters





Google's parent company Alphabet announced Thursday that it will pay its first-ever dividend to shareholders. The dividend was only 20 cents per share, but it was notable as a first. In addition to investors receiving dividends, Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page will receive $146 million and $78 million in dividends, respectively.

Since its founding in 1998, Google has returned money to investors through exceptional business performance and stock price growth. But now things are changing. In doing so, they look like more mature companies in other industries.

Perhaps most importantly for investors, Alphabet said it will continue to pay quarterly dividends, as market conditions and the company's performance over the period allow.

Why are dividends important?

Dividends serve as an important tool in the corporate world, allowing investors in a company to generate cash from their investments without selling their shares. Dividends are often used as a signal to Wall Street that a company is doing well, has cash to spend, and wants to share that value with investors. They are also used by companies to boost stock prices when investors are concerned about their long-term prospects.

The use of dividends varies by industry. Dividends are common in the real estate industry and are heavily used by companies to attract shareholders.

However, in the tech industry, some of the largest companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta are refusing to pay dividends and cashing in to generate more profits, grow their services, and ultimately increase shareholder value through higher stock prices. supports reinvesting in the business. The move has paid off, with Meta's stock price more than doubling to $441 in the past five years alone, Alphabet's stock nearly tripling to $158, and Amazon's stock rising to $97 from five years ago. It has now jumped to $173.

New trends in the technology industry?

So why did Google suddenly change course? The company didn't say. But maybe it's just following the crowd.

Meta announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 earnings in February and announced it would offer its first-ever dividend to investors. The 50 cents per share dividend means Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will earn 700 million yen this year alone, if Meta follows through on its plan to pay four quarterly dividends. It will help you earn a dollar profit.

To be sure, tech companies aren't eschewing dividends across the board. Microsoft issued its first dividend in 2003, nearly 30 years after its founding, and has consistently issued quarterly dividends to shareholders since 2013. Apple issued its first quarterly dividend in 1987 and has used quarterly dividends to return cash to investors for the past decade. .

But to say that technology companies love dividends would be a gross exaggeration. Even when tech companies issue dividends, they typically return less cash back to investors than other sectors.

According to market research firm Macro Micro, a technology company's current dividend yield, which is an indicator of how much return investors can earn based on the company's current stock price, is 1.2%. It continues to be . Energy companies lead the market with a dividend yield of 4.1%, followed by real estate companies with his 3.7%. Only consumer discretionary stocks, which include fast food restaurants, apparel companies and other businesses affected by consumer discretionary spending, have lower dividend yields, at 1.1%.

Part of the technology industry's resistance to issuing dividends is rooted in the fact that operating a technology company requires significant capital and investment, and cash on hand must be used for product development and acquisitions.

Large, maturing companies

But in the case of Alphabet and Meta, there may be more going on than that, Wedbush Securities analyst Scott Devitt told CNET. He said Meta and Alphabet's dividend cancellations suggested that the companies “held surplus cash beyond their business needs.” And perhaps most importantly, dividend issuance has grown to a level where it makes sense.

“These are dominant, mature, high cash flow generating companies,” David said. “Additionally, it opens up the stock to investors with a mandated dividend.”

In fact, one of the biggest complaints some investors have about tech companies is that they focus solely on growth. And for investors looking for annual returns, tech companies like Meta and Alphabet were no strangers. Attracting these investors now could not only attract new shareholders, but also increase the stock price and benefit existing investors.

Looking ahead, it's unclear when other companies, like Amazon, which reports earnings on Tuesday, will issue dividends. But David believes it's only a matter of time before other companies follow Meta and Alphabet's lead.

“This trend of high-tech companies issuing dividends for the first time is expected to continue for large, mature, cash-producing high-tech companies,” David said.

