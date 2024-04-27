How to delete data held by Google





When you think about everything you do with Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, and everything else Google owns, you realize how much data you give to the company every day. For most of us, it's…a lot.

Whether or not you think data collection and targeted advertising is a worthwhile deal to get in exchange for a free app, Google is at least offering a comprehensive list that you can use to see some of what's being collected. We offer an online dashboard.

It allows you to delete anything Google has already collected, to stop future collection, or to automatically delete your data after a certain period of time (such as 3 months). If you want to delete your Google Account, you can also use these features to clear your record. However, the deletion process must also erase all data associated with your account.

Here's how to use the available options:

find the data

Activity can be filtered by date and app.

It's very easy to get started. Open your Google Account page in your web browser of choice and sign in if necessary. From this screen, you can see information such as your Google subscription, the devices you've signed in to with your Google Account, and your saved passwords.

I'm interested in data now.

Click Data & Privacy on the left. Look for “History Settings”. It is divided into his three main categories: Web & Apps, Location, and YouTube.To see a complete list of this data, click at the bottom of that section.[マイ アクティビティ]Click the button. You'll see all your interactions with Google services, starting with the most recent.[日付と製品でフィルタ]to limit results to a specific date range or specific apps.To remove a filter you've applied, click next to the filter.[X]Click. Click on any entry in the list to view its details, if available. For example, you can open a YouTube video you watched or a website you visited.

Delete data

You can manually delete your data at any time.

You can erase data already collected and recorded by Google in several different ways.

If you are viewing the complete activity list,[削除](to the right of the filter). You can clear records from the past hour, past day, or within a custom range. You can also click “Always” to remove everything. If you filtered the list by date or product, click Remove Results. This will clear everything that matches the filter.next to any single entry, whether or not the list is filtered.[X]Click to delete it.

While it's nice to have this central repository of all your data available through one web portal, some types of data can also be found elsewhere. For example, as long as you're signed in to Google, you can delete your web activity from within Chrome or retrieve your YouTube watch history from the YouTube website.

Automatically delete and turn off data collection

If you wish, Google will automatically erase your data after a certain period of time.

If you want Google to automatically delete your data or stop data collection altogether, you should use the three categories mentioned above: Web & Apps, Location, and YouTube.

From the activity list,[ウェブとアプリのアクティビティ],[ロケーション履歴],or[YouTube 履歴]Click. The options screen that appears next is very similar for all three categories.

Click Turn Off to stop data collection in this specific category. If you select this option, you can choose to either Turn Off (retain everything ever collected) or Turn Off and delete your activity. If you choose to delete your data, you will see a preview of what will be erased before you confirm your action. Further down the page,[自動削除オプションの選択]If you select , data in this category will be cleared after a certain period of time (3 months, 18 months, or 36 months).

These screens also show sub-settings such as the searches you perform on YouTube and voice and audio activity that may be collected through your interactions with Google Assistant.

There are obviously some trade-offs to consider here. If you're checking out a particular coffee shop in Google Maps, you'll want it to automatically pop up when you need directions to that coffee shop. Similarly, if you like some YouTube videos, you'll probably want to see more of the same content instead of random videos.

The auto-delete option strikes a good balance in this regard, as it means you get some personalization without having all your activity stored on Google servers all the time.

By the way, if you try to turn off any of this data collection (or turn it back on), Google will display an information panel that explains how the data it collects helps personalize its services across multiple apps. Display. In other words, Google definitely wants you to allow it to collect this data, but ultimately it's your choice.

