Google declares 'Gemini era' as revenue increases by 15%





Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

While Google reported double-digit growth in key revenue areas, the focus was on AI development in what CEO Sundar Pichai called the “Gemini era.”

The numbers: 15% revenue growth, operating margin expansion.

Alphabet reported first-quarter sales of $80.5 billion, up 15% from a year earlier, beating Wall Street expectations.

Net income was $23.7 billion, or diluted earnings per share of $1.89. Operating profit margin expanded to 32% from 25% in the previous year.

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Financial Officer of Alphabet, said:

“Our strong financial results reflect the strength of our company-wide profitability and our continued efforts to permanently reposition our cost base.”

Google's core advertising divisions, including search and YouTube, led the growth. Google's advertising revenue for the quarter reached $61.7 billion.

The cloud division also maintained its momentum, with revenue increasing 28% year over year to $9.6 billion.

Pichai emphasized that YouTube and the cloud are expected to end in 2024 with a combined annual revenue rate of $100 billion.

Integrating generative AI in search

Google recently experimented with AI-powered features in Search Labs before introducing AI Overview to its main search results page.

Commenting on the phased rollout, Pichai said:

“We focus on the areas where Gen AI can improve the search experience, while prioritizing traffic to websites and merchants, and are recognized for how we do this.”

Pichai reports that Google's generative AI capabilities have already answered more than 1 billion queries.

“We have already answered billions of queries using generative AI capabilities, which give people access to new information, new ways to ask questions, and more complex questions. You will be able to do it.”

Google reports improved search engagement and user satisfaction for users interacting with the new AI summary results.

The company also highlighted Android's “Circle to Search” feature. It allows users to circle objects on the screen or in a video and get her instant AI-powered answers through Google Lens.

Organizational reorganization for the “Gemini era”

As part of its AI roadmap, Alphabet will consolidate all teams that build AI models under the Google DeepMind umbrella.

Pichai revealed that the company has reduced machine costs associated with generating AI search results by 80% over the past year through hardware and software improvements.

He said:

“Our data centers are the highest-performing, secure, reliable, and efficient in the world. We are developing new AI models and algorithms that are more than 100 times more efficient than they were 18 months ago. Did.

How does Google make money with AI?

Alphabet sees opportunities to monetize AI through advertising products, cloud products, and subscription services.

Google integrates Gemini into its advertising products such as P-MAX. The company's cloud division delivers “the best of Google AI” to enterprise customers around the world.

Google One, the company's subscription service, surpassed 100 million paying subscribers in the first quarter and introduced a new premium plan with advanced generative AI capabilities powered by the Gemini model.

Future prospects

Pichai outlined six key benefits that allow Alphabet to lead the “next wave of AI innovation.”

Research leadership in AI breakthroughs like the multimodal Gemini model Robust AI infrastructure and custom TPU chips Integrating generative AI into search to improve user experience Global product footprint in the billions Streamline your team and run faster Multiple revenue streams to monetize your AI through ads and cloud

The company is expected to share further updates on its AI efforts and product roadmap at upcoming events such as Google I/O and Google Marketing Live.

Featured image: Sergey Elagin/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-declares-it-the-gemini-era-as-revenue-grows-15/514903/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos