



Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chair of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, will modernize the nation's spectrum policy to protect and restore communications networks from foreign adversaries. Announced comprehensive legislation, the Spectrum and National Security Act. She will assume auction authority for the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), secure critical broadband funding to keep Americans connected, and invest in her CHIPS and science innovation efforts that will increase U.S. technology competitiveness. To do.

“By modernizing the federal spectrum strategy and restoring auction authority, we will provide the rip-and-replace capabilities needed to foster innovation, improve U.S. competitiveness, and strengthen our national security.” can be completed. Importantly, this proposal would enable critical investments, including $500 million, to educate, train, and expand the future telecommunications workforce,” said Senator Cantwell.

Spectrum and National Security Law:

Modernizing Federal Spectrum Management: The federal government utilizes spectrum across its agencies, from military operations to emergency preparedness alerts. This legislation creates a balanced process to maximize the government's use of spectrum and foster interagency cooperation. This collaboration positions the United States to lead wireless innovation and protect national security interests at home and abroad with American-led technology. Expanding the Spectrum Pipeline: This law gives the National Telecommunications Information Administration (NTIA) and federal agencies that use spectrum more power to find unused spectrum and maximize availability for all users, from governments to businesses. Create efficient solutions for spectrum management by directing you to conduct feasibility assessments. Investing in new and innovative technologies: The law invests in innovations in wireless technology, such as dynamic spectrum sharing, to maximize this finite resource by allowing multiple users to access the same spectrum bands. Invest. This includes providing her $25 million to NTIA and the Department of Defense for research and development of advanced spectrum technologies such as dynamic spectrum sharing. Reigniting the FCC's Auction Authority: This legislation reinstates the FCC's commercial auction authority, which expired on March 9, 2023, and extends that authority for five years until September 30, 2029. The FCC has been unable to conduct commercial spectrum auctions for more than a year. , hindering providers as they seek to meet the rapidly increasing spectrum demands of wireless consumers. The auction authority will fund key technology research and development initiatives. Workforce Training Program Support: This legislation creates a new Telecommunications Workforce Training Grant Program to future-proof America's workforce. $500 million in grants will be awarded to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and Minority-Serving Institutions to provide educational and Develop vocational training programs. Promote technology hubs and science: This legislation significantly increases funding for science institutions and CHIPS and science initiatives to ensure the United States continues to lead in global innovation. This includes $2 billion for the Department of Commerce's Regional Tech Hubs program, which will fully fund more hubs across the country and give more strategic development grants. Provides $3 billion to strengthen the CHIPS Manufacturing Incentive Program. It also provides her $5 billion for NSF and NIST research programs, including critical funding for the maintenance and construction of NIST facilities. Keeping Americans Connected Online: Currently, more than 23 million households across the country rely on affordable connectivity programs for work, school, health care, and more, but if the programs are not renewed, they could lose service. There is a risk of being exposed. This legislation provides $7 billion to continue funding this important bipartisan program for American families by using proceeds from commercial auctions. The legislation also requires nonprofits to work with minority-serving agencies, including tribal communities, to prepare funding applications for broadband infrastructure and digital equity programs created by the bipartisan Infrastructure Act. provide billions of dollars. Securing America's Networks and Supporting Local Providers: As the nation works to secure its telecommunications networks and remove insecure China's Huawei and ZTE equipment from its communities, state and local of providers have faced financial strain in the process, with some on the verge of bankruptcy. Without the funds to “remove and replace” this equipment, many providers may be forced to cease service to residents. This legislation provides $3 billion to continue funding the bipartisan Rip and Replace Program by using proceeds from commercial auctions. Invest in next-generation 911: According to the FCC, our nation's 911 emergency response system receives more than 200 million calls each year. As technology advances, this bill continues to upgrade emergency services to be faster and more resilient with the Next Generation 911 Initiative, which allows voice, photos, video, and text messaging to function on 911 systems. $2 billion to provide funding.

Please read the bill text alternative amendments page by page and section by section.

Competitive Carriers Association “CCA welcomes the introduction of the Spectrum and National Security Act of 2024 and appreciates the efforts of Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA). Access to spectrum is critical to the growth, innovation, and connectivity of the U.S. wireless ecosystem. With limited spectrum resources, policymakers must ensure that all Americans, including those living in rural, underserved, and underserved areas, have access to ubiquitous connectivity. , emphasis should be placed on reassigning frequencies of full power with sufficient authorization. It is also imperative that Congress fully fund the reimbursement program immediately. Many program participants have reached or exceeded their pro-rated funding allocations and are now using this national security excuse to reduce the tens of millions of people roaming to their own subscribers and their own networks. We are making the difficult decision to reduce or eliminate wireless services for our customers. Delegation. This impact is particularly harmful to those who may lose access to 9-1-1 and emergency services. Additionally, without further funding, the ACP will be phased out next month. I thank Speaker Cantwell for addressing these priorities in this bill, and I look forward to working with her, my colleagues in Congress, and the Senate and House leadership to urgently address these issues as soon as possible. ” said Tim Donovan, CCA President and CEO.

NCTA – Internet & Television Association “Canto of the Senate Commerce Committee on the Spectrum and National Security Act, legislation that would improve the spectrum planning and coordination necessary to create a forward-looking spectrum policy that supports innovation and competition.” We applaud Chairman Well's publication of the discussion draft on “Seamless Connectivity.'' In particular, we welcome the bill's thoughtful approach to research into new bands that will enable commercial use by increasing reliance on the development, design, and implementation of coexistence technologies that support licensed and unlicensed services. Masu. The current use and continued evolution of technologies that enable such sharing is not only beneficial to consumers, but also “expands the pie” of available frequencies, making it possible for future commercial and non-commercial More and more will be needed to meet your needs. In addition to supporting this future spectrum effort, we will also extend the FCC's lapsed auction authority, support broadband access for low-income households, and support spectrum that poses a security risk. We appreciate the bill's action to honor prior commitments to support the removal of telecommunications equipment that is currently being used. . We look forward to working with everyone in Congress on this bill and important issues,” NCTA said.

Spectrum for the Future “We commend Chairman Cantwell for providing a forward-looking proposal that can provide mid-band spectrum that meets the future needs of the United States without sacrificing national security. , which restores the FCC's auction authority and fosters an innovative approach to dynamic spectrum sharing that will help strengthen America's wireless leadership without forcing us to choose between prosperity and security. “Chairman Cantwell’s proposal correctly recognizes that dynamic sharing is essential to making the most of limited spectrum, is consistent with the findings of the EMBRSS report, and builds on that vision. Spectrum for the Future will work with Chairman Cantwell and other policymakers to deliver on the administration's national spectrum strategy, paving the way for more innovation and more competition in the wireless market. We look forward to ultimately prioritizing the needs of U.S. consumers everywhere,” said Tamara. Mr. Smith, spokesperson for Spectrum for the Future.

WifiForward “With ample access to unlicensed, shared technology spectrum, the United States will become a world leader in spectrum policy and is bound to be an important part of our nation's spectrum future. Spectrum and National Security The law advances a clear strategy to confront innovative technologies like Wi-Fi and maintain global competitiveness while protecting critical federal missions that depend on the radio spectrum. Evidence-based decision-making on how best to use the spectrum would like to be designated for international mobile communications, and therefore would prefer to be left in the hands of Chinese government-backed companies like Huawei. In sharp contrast to the approach of countries such as China, the Spectrum and National Security Act takes a technology-neutral approach to designing spectrum usage plans that best advance the needs of the United States. WifiForward applauds Speaker Cantwell for announcing this important legislation and looks forward to working with her and other policymakers to ensure the United States remains a global spectrum leader. We look forward to that,” said Mary Brown, Executive Director of WifiForward.

NATE: Telecommunications Infrastructure Contractors Association “NATE applauds Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) for introducing the Spectrum and National Security Act of 2024. Security is an important contribution to the ongoing deliberations regarding the future policy framework of the United States. We are particularly encouraged that this proposal would provide funding for the Rip and Replace Program, which is critical to securing our networks and protecting consumers from emerging cyber threats. Additionally, this bill would go a long way in improving workforce development efforts in the telecommunications industry. Both improving the integrity of communications infrastructure and preparing the next generation communications workforce are essential to closing the digital divide. “NATE is proud to be a leader in the development of NATE,” said Todd Shulkwey, NATE President and CEO.

