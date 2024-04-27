Innovative student projects highlight Ontario Institute of Technology's best-of-breed competition





From left to right: Massimo Albanese, Riba Mughese, Michelle Johnston, Hima Paul, Abida Chowdhury, Hossam Kishawi, Rohan Services Dean of Engineering and Applied Science, Lake Ontario Chapter Professional Engineers Chair.

The recent Ontario Tech University Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences (FEAS) Engineering Capstone Exhibition and Design Competition showcased the hard work and ingenuity of more than 450 undergraduate students.

This annual event commemorates a significant academic milestone for final year engineering students. Throughout his eight months working on “capstone” projects, students collaborate in groups and apply what they have learned in their respective programs to tackle open-ended, real-world, industry-driven engineering problems. Students will present their research and development results at the end of the semester.

The Capstone project exposes engineering students to the engineering design process. We use the latest available engineering tools and incorporate engineering standards. Solutions must also consider a wide range of constraints and conditions, including economic, environmental, ethical, health and safety, social, political, manufacturability, and sustainability.

Students will also improve their ability to work in teams, participate in project planning and scheduling, give presentations, and deal with uncertainty in a professional manner.

This year's event was made possible through the generous support of the following people:

Lead Sponsor: The Society of United Professionals Sponsor: Lake Ontario Chapter of the Professional Engineer of Ontario Elxicon Energy Atkins Réalis

Prizes were awarded to the top three teams in each category below.

Department of Automotive and Mechatronics Engineering (AME) and Department of Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering (MME) Department of Electrical, Computer and Software Engineering (ECSE) Department of Energy and Nuclear Engineering (ENE)

AME/MME Award

1st place: Design and development of automotive sun visors

Faiza Khurshid Mai Le Aisha Sarwar Hyunsuk Seo Sana Umerwadia Faculty Advisor: Dr. Gaus Rizvi

2nd place: Immersion cooling of battery modules used in Formula SAE competitions

Joseph Caruana Fiona Mann Faculty Advisor: Tarek Abuchakra Dr. Greg Rohlauer

3rd place: Robot auxiliary cane

Yusif Fadl David Ibrahim Amaran Jayagant Bol Owoyeye Agentan Rajajeyakumar Rudra Vala Faculty Advisor: Dr. Shabnam Pejan

ECSE Award

1st place: Design and development of smart medicine cabinet

Dr. Massimo Albanese Faculty Advisor: Dr. Massimo Albanese Ramiro Liscano

2nd place: Design and development of phase cut dimming integrated power supply for LED equipment

Ameera Abboobakar Mathieu Cote Kirti Godbole Anthony Gonsalves Faculty Advisor: Dr. Vijay Sood

3rd Place: RA11Y: American Sign Language Recognition Solution

Mazen Masoud Thomas Menegotti Jonathan Tanous Sarah Wedge Faculty Advisor: Drs. Khalid Hafeez

ENE Award

1st place: Design of a collection device for radioactive liquid waste generated during decommissioning

Meriam Al Khalaf Shadi Daroozi Raviba Tasnim Lucas Taylor Paul Tran Faculty Advisor: Dr. Glenn Harvell

2nd place: Design of nuclear power plant work planning tool

Roman Carvalho Calvin Valerie Senka Janice Silva Ebin Wang Faculty Advisor: Dr. Glenn Harvell

3rd place: Drainage/exhaust gas monitoring system for BWRX-300

Alyssa Cinerari Danton Kellington Sam Maximik Tanner McBride Faculty Advisor: John Floats

We would like to thank the judges for taking their valuable time to evaluate the capstone projects. The jury included professional engineers and graduates.

AME/MME judges:

Brian Riess, Senior Coordinator, Technical Services, Cameco Fuel Manufacturing Mo Bina, Scrum Master, General Motors Pierre-Xavier Roy, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Hydro Cool Systems Ryan Finn, Senior Systems Development, Xtract One Technologies Ted Maulucci, President, SmartONE Solutions Mo Gholami, General Manager, Trench Canada

ECSE Examiner:

Catherine Cottrell, Senior Director of Product Development, AtkinsRéalis Chris Effinger, Senior Team Lead Alithya Khodr Chehade, Instrumentation and Controls Engineer, Ontario Power Generation (OPG) Rohan Services, CNG and RNG Operations Supervisor, Enbridge Gas (Ontario) Ali Ariburnu, SEMP Principal Consultant Harsh Singh, OPG Section Manager Falguni Shah, Director of Customer Connectivity and Key Account Services, Toronto Hydro Leon Simeon, Senior Officer, SEP Unit Director, OPG (With Professional Engineer) )

ENE judges:

Richard Ireland, OPG Simulator Services Senior Manager (Ontario Technological University Alumni) Chantal Yacob, GE Hitachi Regulatory Canada Licensed Technology Leader (Ontario Technological University Alumni) Akira Norihiro, FEAS Professor, Ontario Technological University

“I am inspired by the dedication and ingenuity shown by our final year engineering students. Their tireless efforts over the past eight months demonstrate our commitment to driving innovation and excellence. This year's event has special significance as it celebrates the University's 20th anniversary and its 20th Capstone Exhibition, highlighting the University's dedication to developing future engineering leaders. Dr. Hossam Kishawi, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Sciences

“It was so inspiring to see all the projects that the students designed and implemented over the course of a year. Their creativity and ingenuity is so inspiring. It's a really great way to see all your hard work pay off.'' – Fiona Mann, Mechanical Engineering, Class of 2024, AME/MME Award 2nd Place Winner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.ontariotechu.ca/archives/2024/04/innovative-student-projects-highlight-ontario-techs-engineering-capstone-competition.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos