My take on product management at Meta vs. Google or how to evaluate {Google,Meta} offers





Since returning to Meta in February, I've heard from Meta reps considering Google offers, Google reps considering Meta offers, and non-aligned candidates considering both. Supported small calls.

At face value, Meta and Google are similar companies. Both sell advertising on the Internet. Both companies make iconic consumer products used by most humans on the planet. Both encourage bottom-up innovation. Both have built similar internal tools. Both use the same employee grading system.

However, the product management of these two companies is completely different. It's true that some people succeed in any environment, but I think it's easier to succeed when your employer's values ​​align with your own.

A quick background: Meta and Google are both huge companies and I can't speak for all the teams. From 2018 to 2022, I was responsible for speech, social audio, and language modeling at Meta, and from 2022 he was responsible for maps and language modeling at Google until 2024. And now I'm back at Meta, working on the voice assistant for Ray Ban | meta glasses. The scope of our current team at Meta is very similar to our last team at Google, so we feel we can make a reasonable comparison of company cultures in the applied AI space.

Meta and Google are both incredible technology companies where great PMs can thrive. If you're looking for bumpiness and growth at the expense of stress and pressure, meta is probably a better choice. If you prioritize work-life balance, stability, and job security, Google may be the place for you.

Despite recently celebrating its 20th anniversary, Meta is a dynamic company. Internally, someone has said very well that in a winner-take-all market, if you can afford to write a call option, you should. Whether it's social audio, short video, AI chatbots, or something else entirely, Mehta's leadership doesn't hesitate to take the farm to new ideas, let them cook, and if things don't work out, be proactive. to reduce costs.

I also experienced this with social audio. Clubhouse was exploding, audio was the hot format, and I had the right experience. A few hundred friends and I were invited to see if we could make social audio work on Facebook Blue. Then less than a year later, our team fell apart when it became clear that we weren't living up to expectations. it was fun. I was so excited. But it wasn't stress-free. We woke up every day knowing that our careers depended on moving the numbers in the right direction.

Google is different. Projects can span decades without evolutionary pressure. Reorgs seemed designed around fostering the long-term career growth of key players rather than aggressively pursuing new trends in the market. When I proposed a new project to Google's vice president, he responded, “This is great, but we want you to remember that our biggest goal is to support the existing search business.” It's better to do nothing than risk hurting it. I think. This exchange encapsulates how Google is thinking about change. This may be true from a Google shareholder's perspective, but it may not be attractive to future product managers.

There is one fairly public exception to this characterization, and I took part in it. Thunder merged the DeepMind and Brain organizations in a top-down legalistic manner, requiring most of the staff to work at Gemini. I appreciated that confidence, but this method of operation was foreign to many Googlers.

I think transparency has decreased at both Google and Meta, but Meta still feels like a flat, transparent organization. I regularly learn about other teams' priorities through workplace posts and dashboards (and often contribute when I can), so I have a good understanding of what the company is trying to do. PMs are expected to be responsible for leading frequent reviews and reaching conclusions up to the VP or C level. Managers are expected to be upfront about promotion and recognition expectations in their reports. Rewards are routine and predictable. Mark still hosts Q&As, is open to honest questions, and speaks directly to the teams we're building across the company. Transparency is fun, but it comes at a price. There's nowhere to hide. Your work is visible to leads, colleagues, and reports, so it's hard to put it off.

It's much harder to know what's going on inside Google. Unlike Meta, where nearly all important company information is posted in open Workplace groups, Google operates primarily through email and chat, making it particularly difficult to discover. I never felt that Sander could answer TGIF questions as candidly as Mark does in his Q&A. And even within the organization, it was never clear to me how decisions were made and what the executive wanted from his PM team. In his 18 months at Google, I signed up for office hours with the vice president several times, but rarely received any kind of feedback from the leader regarding my work. Every time I brought up reviews or promotions with my manager, I was either ignored or asked, “Why do you want to be promoted?” Compensation is largely at the discretion of the manager and may vary depending on the team controlling level and recognition. This is not good for people who want to learn and grow, but this organizational style makes it easy to put work on the back burner when other priorities in life need attention.

Meta and Google have very different standards when it comes to freedom of expression. Meta feels like a quasi-academic, truth-seeking organization where decisions are driven by data and dissenting opinions are encouraged. This environment can be very unsettling for people who are used to more consensual or non-confrontational cultures.

Google's culture is very modest. Employees often cooperate with each other for many years, and if people avoid conflict, expect long-term effects. Questioning priorities is generally discouraged, and while this tends to create a more collegial work environment, it can be frustrating for PMs who want to effect change.

Both Meta and Google are bottom-up companies. Ideas typically originate from individual teams building initial prototypes. If those prototypes gain traction, others join in on the effort, and entirely new products are born. Gmail (Google) and Marketplace (Meta) are both famous for being side projects that later grew into major components of the business.

However, self-organizing large-scale efforts is extremely difficult. Google has a famous internal document that compares how Google progresses to slime mold. Similar complaints are flying around the meta, but they're not as essential. Extending Google's metaphor, when two slime molds collide, there is almost inevitably a conflict about direction. Even if one slime mold is chasing her one goal, without additional nutrition she may not be able to move fast enough to reach her goal.

Meta and Google have very different judgments on the conflict between slime molds. Meta is by Marks. He is a popular founder and CEO with super voting rights and the power to rule as he sees fit. If Mark or his executives come across two different visions for a product, they will request reviews from the competing parties and make a decision based on their judgment. This top-down control can go both ways, depending on which side of the decision you are on.

Google does not adjudicate disputes. Teams can literally work on parallel projects for decades without leadership intervention, such as Google Maps and Waze or Brain and DeepMind. While this gives cohesive units, such as entire teams or departments, the freedom to pursue their own priorities, it is also useful for ambitious people who want to build a product that requires a large team. It's frustrating for PMs.

A common refrain is that Meta is PM-driven and Google is SWE-driven. My experience with both companies seemed to confirm this.

At Meta, PMs are expected to be accountable for both ensuring that the broader team is building something useful and that the usefulness is quantified and iterable.

At Google, engineers were primarily responsible for initiating and polishing projects, with PMs playing a supporting role. Both approaches have their merits, but I couldn't shake the feeling that if Google removed the entire PM feature, it might not have a huge impact.

Career progression at Meta feels much faster. The leadership is full of young vice presidents who have achieved great results in a relatively short period of time. The company will be represented by Susan Lee, Metas' Chief Financial Officer (CFO). I think she was only 36 years old when she got her job, making her one of the youngest in the industry. This attitude of rewarding good work, regardless of tenure, trickles down to her L3 of new graduate engineers, who can earn promotions several years in a row if they perform well. can.

Google is much more time-based. Each manager is given promotion slots based on their tenure with the team, and promotions (at least in my short experience) tend to be given in a FIFO queue. Skipping the queue with exceptional performance does happen (Google has a few young executives who rose quickly through the ranks), but it's much rarer. Meta cut his 30% of the workforce a few years ago, making more room for promotions and new hires, but Google remains significantly overstaffed even after the coronavirus hiring surge. As I was leaving, a vice president told me that there was a backlog of 2-4 years of promotions for L5-L8 and that the company needed to get through it to get back to normal pace.

However, observing these career progressions cuts both ways. I've never been in this situation, but I think it's easier to get fired for poor performance at Meta than at Google. This should certainly be a major factor for companies where job security is a top priority.

While this post was primarily about company culture, I think the various compensation structures are worth mentioning.

Meta offers new PMs a salary, bonus targets, and RSU grants that are awarded equally over four years. Each year, a refresh is provided equal to approximately 25% of the initial grant value multiplied by the employee's valuation multiplier. These multipliers range from 0x (you met some expectations, which I think means you're fired) to 2.5x (you redefined expectations, which means you did a completely exceptional job). ). Although extreme ratings are rare, achieving multiples of 1.25x or 1.65x is common for employees who are doing a good job. This means that for his first four years, a Meta employee earns significantly more each year, independent of merit- or market-based salary adjustments or promotions.

Google offers a similar service, except that the RSU grant vests early, with 70% of the equity vested in the first two years (38/32/18/12). If a signing bonus is included, Google's first-year compensation will be very attractive, and recruiters will be told that renewal compensation will continue to increase compensation over time. Don't be fooled. Google's refresher is significantly smaller than the meta for the same level and role, and is far lacking in performance multipliers. Approximately 80% of Google employees are significantly impacted, but with no additional bonuses or refreshments. This means that the average Google employee's annual income will decrease, which is not fun at all.

