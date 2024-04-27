Former youth worker endures 'embarrassing remorse' after sexual exploitation of 14-year-old





A former youth worker convicted of having a multi-year sexual relationship with a teenage boy in the 1990s has spoken publicly for the first time since his indictment, telling a judge that he was born 35 years ago. “They are not the same person,” he said.

In October, Beverly Allard, 65, was found guilty of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Allard did not testify in his own defense at trial. But on Friday, when given the opportunity to address her judge, she told the court: [her] The untold stories were a huge burden. ”

“The story is only partially told,” Allard said. “I have to accept responsibility for my current position.”

Sentencing arguments have already been heard, but both parties appeared in court Friday after defense attorney Dale Knisley asked the judge to declare a mistrial. He said the Crown had not disclosed that the victim was facing criminal charges at the time of his testimony against Allard.

The victim's identity is protected by a publication ban. CBC News refers to him as AB in this article

“The right to a full answer and defense.”

Although Mr AB has a criminal history disclosed by the defense, Mr Knisely argued in court that he should have been informed of the complainant's aggravated assault charges.

“The non-disclosure undermined Ms. Allard's right to a full answer and defense,” Knisley argued.

Mr Knisley also provided a timeline showing that Mr AB's charges were stayed by the Crown three days after his testimony against Mr Allard.

Defense attorneys questioned whether there was a deal offered in exchange for testimony.

However, Chief Crown Prosecutor Peter McKenzie wrote to the court explaining that the prosecution of AB was stayed because there was no reasonable chance that the Crown would convict him.

Prosecutor Melissa Bond also argued that “unfounded allegations” in the form of an indictment were “very different” from a conviction under the Crown's disclosure obligations.

Victim: “I’m glad we’re getting closer.”

In 1990, at the age of 31, Allard began having sex with a 14-year-old AB man who was living at the William Roper Hull Safe Housing Facility.

At the time, AB's mother had relinquished his care to Alberta Children and Family Services.

One night, AB sneaks out of Hal Holmes and shows up at Allard's house, where the two have sex for the first time.

AB, now 47, testified in court that she developed a crush on Allard because she took a special interest in him, and that Allard was “just happy to have that intimacy.” .

“That hasn't happened since I had my mother,” he said in evidence.

“What I did was wrong.”

Many of the details of Allard's relationship with AB come from a 26-page handwritten statement Allard gave to police in 1998. At the time, Allard told her detectives that AB had threatened to intimidate her with violence and expose her ties to authorities.

She had had enough and wanted to tell her story to the police.

“I know what I did was wrong,” she wrote.

After receiving Allard's statement, Edmonton police detectives referred the case to Calgary police, but the case remained dormant for 24 years.

“Embarrassing reflection”

During her trial, Knisley argued that Allard's description of her contact portrayed him as a victim of sexual assault, but in her guilty verdict the judge disagreed.

Judge Lisa Silver is expected to rule on the mistrial application next month. If she refuses to grant her mistrial, Allard will be sentenced in June.

Six members of Allard's family attended the hearing in support. In his short statement, Mr. Allard thanked his family for supporting him.

She said she had been experiencing “shameful introspection” since the 1990s.

“I'm not the same person I was 35 years ago.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/calgary-youth-child-family-services-beverly-allard-trial-sexual-interference-1.7186500 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos