Ray-Ban Meta encourages you to live to your fullest and see the world in style with smart glasses





Our effortlessly cool protagonist shows us how stylish smart glasses can make ordinary moments special.

Ray-Ban Meta has announced a new advertising campaign for the spring/summer launch of its next-generation smart glasses.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses range from $300 to $380 and come in more than 150 different color and lens combinations in classic Ray-Ban frames. It has high-quality audio and camera features, and its LED indicator on the left side lights up whenever the user takes a photo or video.

To showcase the glasses' capabilities, Ray-Ban Meta enlisted Charles Todd, director and executive director of creative agency Scheme Engine, to direct the hero spot for its new campaign, “Smart Glasses for Living All In.” I did.

It features a chic young woman wearing what appears to be retro Ray-Ban Wayfarers. But there's a twist that makes you realize right away that Ray-Bans are actually meta-she-she-smart-she-glasses.

As she goes about her days, we see the magic unfold. She starts her day by getting her nails done. Instead of pausing to relax and take a photo of her manicure, she simply tells the smart glasses to do her job. Click to save the moment.

Next is my friend's birthday party. Her friends couldn't meet in person, but thanks to a quick video call from her glasses, she virtually blew out the candles with the rest of the gang.

As day turns to night, the protagonist jumps on the back of a motorcycle and heads to the party. A sign in Spanish caught her eye, but she needn't worry. Her smart glasses come in handy and she translates smoothly into English. It says she can dance all night.

Shachar Scott, vice president of marketing at Meta Reality Labs, uses Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to help people stay connected at any time, whether it's an important night out or just walking down the aisle at the grocery store. We created a product that can help you grow. he told The Drum. We have the iconic fashion and the technology to powerfully serve these scenarios and everything in between. We worked with long-time trusted partner and creative agency SpecialGuest to create an integrated retail, social and advertising campaign, bringing that vision to life on his one big creative platform, Smart Glasses for Living. Made possible under All In.

SpecialGuest led the creative and Scheme Engine led the production. The new release marks his second ad campaign for his Ray-Ban Meta with SpecialGuests, and the agency is already planning the brand's upcoming holiday campaign.

The Meta Reality Labs and Ray-Ban teams are bringing something truly transformative to the world, and we're excited to be a part of it. They are one of the most creative and innovative people and collaborating with them on this fusion of technology and fashion is a dream for us, said special guest executive Aaron Duffy, his creative director and co-founder. he added.

The Spring/Summer launch of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses will be rolled out globally across retail, outdoor, digital outdoor, paid social, online TV, audio and web.

Interested in creative campaigns? Check out our Ad of the Day section and sign up for the Ad of the Week newsletter so you don't miss any news.

