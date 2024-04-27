Decades of Garrys Mod Nintendo Uploads Disappear





For the past few months, Nintendo-related content has been disappearing from Garrys Mod, the physics-based sandbox game and modding platform beloved by Steam players.

The source of the removal request represents a worst-case scenario for the community. According to Garry Newman, creator of Facepunch Studios, the takedowns did not come from copyright trolls, but from Nintendo itself. I am confident that the deletions have been confirmed by Nintendo as legitimate, Newman wrote to X, adding that the deletions will continue as planned. sorry.

Face Punch has the best features. The studio writes on his Steam page for the game that it will take him 20 years to upload. It would be greatly appreciated if you could delete Nintendo-related uploads and refrain from uploading them again.

Neither Nintendo nor Newman responded to requests for comment.

Nintendo's aggressive copyright protection is well documented and widely known. The company pursues emulator creators, homebrew tools, fan-made games, parodies, and more. Even major modding platforms avoid hosting the content, fearing it could invite copyright infringement claims from Nintendo. FacePunch maintains that requests to remove these items are entirely fair.

This is Nintendo content, and it's up to Nintendo to decide what to allow or not to allow, the developer said in the announcement. They don't want you playing with that stuff in Garry's Mod. That's their decision. We need to respect it and remove it whenever possible.

Some users within the Garrys Mod community are hell-bent on archiving everything they can.

New add-ons have been appearing on the store since news broke that Nintendo was involved in the removal. Content includes stickers that say “Fuck Nintendo” and reskins of trash cans with Nintendo Office branding. It is unclear whether these new additions will also be removed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/garrys-mod-nintendo-takedowns/

