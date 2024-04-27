Google's new 'Practice Speaking' feature uses AI to help users improve their English skills





Google is testing new speaking practice features in search to help users improve their English speaking skills. The company told TechCrunch that the feature is available to English learners in Argentina, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Mexico, and Venezuela who are participating in Search Labs, a program that allows users to try out the early Google search experience. He said there is.

According to the company, the purpose of the experiment is to improve users' English skills by engaging them in AI-powered interactive language learning exercises and helping them use new words in everyday situations. .

Speaking practice builds on a feature Google launched last October to help English learners improve their skills. Launched last year, the feature allows English learners to practice speaking sentences in context and receive feedback on grammar and clarity, but speaking practice adds an aspect of back-and-forth conversation practice. Masu.

The feature was first discovered by an X user who shared a screenshot of the feature in action.

Speaking exercises require users to ask conversational questions and answer using specific words. According to the screenshot, one possible scenario could involve the AI ​​telling the user that it wants to get in shape and asking, “What should I do?” The user must say a response that includes the words “exercise,” “cardio,” and “tired.”

The idea behind this feature is to help English learners understand how to properly use different words while having conversations in English.

The launch of this new feature signals that Google may be laying the groundwork for a real competitor to language learning apps like Duolingo and Babbel. This isn't the first time Google has dabbled in language learning and education tools. In 2019, Google launched a feature that allows search users to practice how to pronounce words properly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2024/04/26/google-improve-english-new-speaking-practice-feature/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos