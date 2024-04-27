Best Buys 3-day sale offers the best deals





Best Buy is currently running a three-day sale, and the sale will run until April 28th. During the sale, retailers are offering up to $500 off select laptops, up to $1,000 off Samsung TVs, and up to $100 off select Apple products. , more. Best Buy also offers great discounts on common household items like vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, and air fryers.

We've scoured Best Buy's long list of discounts to find one worth considering. Below, find the top deals on Apple products, laptops, TVs, gaming products, kitchen appliances, and vacuum cleaners.

Top Deals During Best Buys' 3 Day Sale

To help you decide what's worth buying during Best Buys' 3-day sale, we combed through over 1,000 discounted items and narrowed down the top deals we think you should know about. All of our recommendations are based on previous coverage and reporting. Additionally, all of our items have positive reviews from Best Buy shoppers with an average of 4 stars or higher.

Best Buys 3-Day Technology Sale Apple 10.2-inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi + Cellular

Best Buy has an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 450 reviews.

A favorite tablet of the NBC Select staff, this iPad is equipped with WiFi and cellular capabilities, stereo speakers, and a 10.2-inch display. Apple says it's powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which provides all-day battery life, as well as front- and rear-facing cameras for taking photos, FaceTiming friends, and more.

Apple iPad Mini (latest generation)

Average 4.8-star rating from over 5,465 reviews on Best Buy

The latest iPad mini has an all-screen design with an 8.3-inch Retina display. This model has 64 GB of storage and his A15 bionic chip. At $100 off the regular price, this model is a good option for those planning trips this summer and want to take their tablet with them.

Apple MacBook Air 15 laptop

Average rating of 4.9 stars from over 9,616 reviews at Best Buy.

NBC Select staff has used a variety of MacBook Air laptops over the years. This model is currently $300 off and has a 15-inch high-resolution screen and a fast processor. According to the brand, this M2 version has improved overall speed over its predecessor. The version of this laptop on sale comes with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB of storage. The included MagSafe charger magnetically snaps into and out of the charging port.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones

Average rating is 4.7 stars from over 5,075 reviews at Best Buy.

The brand claims that the headphones have a 40-hour battery life, so you can use them for a long time between charges. The headphones feature noise-cancelling settings, transparency mode, spatial audio, and dynamic head tracking for surround sound. It also features a voice targeting microphone for clearer calls if you choose to use it during calls or games.

Beats Studio Buds

Average rating is 4.4 stars from over 1,635 reviews at Best Buy.

These in-ear buds are IPX4 rated sweat and water resistant, making them perfect for your workouts. A single charge provides 8 hours of playback, extending to 24 hours when combined with the included charging case. There are on-ear controls for answering calls and playing music, and it features one-touch pairing with Apple and Android devices.

Dell Inspiron 14.0 2-in-1 Touch Laptop

Average rating is 4.7 stars from over 1,470 reviews at Best Buy.

A $300 discount brings this laptop to under $700. It runs on the Windows 11 operating system and has a touch screen, keyboard, and trackpad. The 360-degree hinge on the screen allows you to use it as a laptop or tablet. According to the brand, it comes with 16 GB of stem memory and can run multiple applications simultaneously.

Samsung 65-inch S90C QD-OLED 4K Smart TV

Average rating of 4.8 stars from 1,550 reviews on Best Buy

Samsung's hybrid QD-OLED technology combines the best of OLED and QLED features in terms of contrast, color, brightness, viewing angles, and more. This TV is currently $200 off and also features other cutting-edge specs like HDMI 2.1 and Dolby Atmos sound.

ring battery doorbell

Best Buy has an average rating of 4.8 stars from over 800 reviews.

This device is a video camera and doorbell in one. The included toolkit allows you to easily wire the device to your existing doorbell wiring and chime. This security doorbell also lets you receive real-time alerts in the Ring app after you connect your device to Wi-Fi.

samsung galaxy watch 6

Average rating is 4.7 stars from over 1,770 reviews at Best Buy.

Named the best smartwatch for Android at the NBC Select Giftable Tech Awards, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 features a colorful and responsive touchscreen display. Track notifications, heart rate, BMI, sleep zones, workouts, and more.

Best Buys 3 Day Sale on Kitchen and Home Sale Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker

Average rating is 4.8 stars from over 490 reviews at Best Buy.

With Ninja Creami, you pre-freeze your ingredients in pint containers, tighten the processing lid on your appliance, and your kitchen gadget whips up a creamy frozen treat. A mix that distributes ingredients like nuts, chocolate chips, sprinkles, etc. evenly throughout the base, in addition to a respin program to reprocess the mixture if it becomes chalky (or doesn't have the texture you want) the first time. There is also an in-program.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System

Average rating is 4.6 stars from over 1,500 reviews at Best Buy.

The DualBrew Pro system can make coffee using grounds and coffee pods, and can brew four styles depending on the brand: Classic, Rich, Iced, and Specialty. It also has a built-in whisk and can be folded for storage or removed for cleaning.

soda stream terra

Average rating is 4.7 stars from over 145 reviews at Best Buy.

Save $30 on SodaStream Terra. There is a wide ergonomic carbonation button that you can press to control the level of foaming of the water. The cordless device fits the brand's 0.5 liter and 1 liter dishwasher-safe reusable bottles. Terra is available in four matte colors: white, black, misty blue, and red.

Coravin Timeless Three+ Wine Storage System

Average rating of 5.0 stars from 5+ reviews at Best Buy

The Coravin Timeless Wine Preservation System was featured in our article about the best wine aerators and came highly recommended by the experts we spoke to. It comes with a wine needle that allows you to puncture the bottle's cork and pour without actually opening it. The brand says the needle's tiny hole will reseal over time, preserving the wine. The set itself includes an aerator, an argon capsule (used to pressure the bottle and allow the wine to flow), a standard screw cap, a wine needle cleaner, and a bottle sleeve.

Shark HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum Cleaner

Average rating is 4.3 stars from over 280 reviews on Best Buy.

This vacuum is currently about half off, sucking up dirt, mopping, and cleaning automatically. It can also be used on hardwood floors or carpets, and in mopping mode it features a two-tank system that separates clean and dirty water. The vacuum canister is also very large and holds dust, crumbs, and dirt.

Bissell Little Green Pet Pro

Average rating is 4.6 stars from over 855 reviews at Best Buy.

Pet owners beware! This vacuum cleaner from Bissell will help you find clean messes made by your furry friends. Use a combination of suction and scrubbing to remove dirt. This machine is portable, so you can easily move it from room to room, and it comes with a bottle of Bissells Pet Pro Oxyurine Eliminator to deal with accidents.

Why trust NBC Select?

Bethany Heitman is an NBC Select contributor and journalist who regularly covers beauty, home, and lifestyle.

