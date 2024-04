Metas Ray-Ban Smart Shade now equipped with AI

Developed in partnership with Ray-Ban, Metas' latest smart glasses are now fleshed out with more AI features. This week, Meta began rolling out an over-the-air update to its second-generation smart sunglasses that brings several new features to the wearable.

The biggest update is the Meta AI with Vision feature, which brings a Metas ChatGPT-enabled AI assistant into the glasses. Owners of smart glasses will be able to activate an AI voice assistant, operate (near) real-time translations, and identify what's in the wearer's field of vision. Sounds pretty futuristic for sunglasses, but as with all these new AI systems, users report that some features work better than others.

Other new features in the update include video calling on the WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger apps and the ability to share views of the wearer taken from the glasses' two front-facing cameras. The glasses also come in his two new frame styles: a low-bridge headliner and a cat-eye skyler.

Walking around with a camera strapped to your face may still feel a little dystopian, but the fact that it looks like a regular old Ray-Ban makes the Meta Shades a bit like old smart glasses like Google Glass. It blends more into everyday life. Yes, it's certainly scoring points for style, much like Mark Zuckerberg and his recent obsession with new chains. But it's also worth taking a moment to remember that these disturbing shades are co-created by companies with a history of putting users' data in the wrong hands. Sure, you'll look dope watching them, but at the same time, you'll be giving Meta your first assessment of every new part of your life you're capturing.

Here's some other consumer tech news this week:

Please put recycled items in the bag

new freitag mono[PA6] bag.

Photo: Freitag

Freitag, the Swiss company known for making upcycled bags and backpacks, has introduced a sleek new black bag.The Thing[PA6] The backpack can hold up to 24 liters and comes with a small removable musette that can be worn like a sling or handbag. The company says every part of the bag is made from a single nylon material (polyamide 6). Everything is cobbled together from a single base compound, right down to the flaps, straps and zippers. This means that if you send it back to Freitag, the company can completely disassemble it and recycle the material to make another bag. New retail price is $380.

