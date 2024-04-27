Boring phone calls: Stressed out Gen Zers ditch their smartphones for dumb phones | Young people





Almost enough to stop doomscrolling. A boring device is now cool.

The Boring Phone is a new featureless flip phone that is whetting the appetite of young people looking to ditch their smartphones for dumb phones.

The latest model, a collaboration between Heineken beer and fashion retailer Bodega, caused a stir when it was unveiled this month at Milan Design Week, a place where designers from around the world share their trends. The Boring Phone is part of a new dumb phone boom born out of Gen Z's skepticism about data collection and attention-grabbing technology. This suspicion prompted the reinvention of a retro cultural artifact known as Nutro, seen in the resurgence of vinyl records, cassettes, fanzines, 8-bit video games, and old-fashioned cell phones.

I always hated having anyone talk to me, said Lana Ali. The 29-year-old former financial worker, who is now a music producer and rapper who records as Surya Sen, says: “If you send someone a WhatsApp and don't get an immediate response, something is wrong.'' That's the idea,'' he added. There was a time when she had a smartphone, but she always goes back to it.

Nostalgia for brick phones with seemingly eternal battery life prompted the Nokia 3310's relaunch in 2017, but the craze really started in the US last year, ironically with the #bringbackflipphones hashtag. Accelerated by TikToker who posted. HMD, which backed Nokia's relaunch, saw sales of foldable phones double by April 2023, and Punkt, which it prefers to call feature or minimalist phones, also recorded a significant sales increase.

The Boring Phone is a retro flip phone with minimal functionality.

But Mintel said Apple and Samsung are not yet under threat. Nine out of 10 cell phones are smartphones, and dumb phones remain a niche item, said Joe Birch, a technology analyst at the research firm. However, there is evidence that this generation is changing their smartphone behavior, and there are concerns that the negative effects of being constantly connected digitally may accelerate this. added Birch. For example, 3 out of 5 Gen Zers say they don't want to interact much with the digital world.

This shift to offline, or digital minimalism, is also seen in Gen Z's decreased use of social media. They are the only generation to have spent less time on social media since 2021, according to another research firm GWI, but older adults are also detoxing digitally, including Lars Silberbauer, chief marketing officer at HMD. That's what it means. He said the first four hours are a little unnerving. But suddenly he starts to concentrate and returns to his previous behavior.

According to technology analyst Portulance Institute, the internet can seem more like a surveillance tool for brands, governments and scammers than a place to pursue interests or find interesting people, so 20-somethings People also say they are more concerned about privacy.

Older technology can offer more freedom. Sampling in hip-hop and dance music has become nearly impossible for emerging artists, as Spotify and YouTube's algorithms spot uncleared samples and prevent tracks from being uploaded. However, an underground artist can press his 500 copies of a record EP and sell it to DJs and fans without any difficulty.

The problem with offline is that the world is becoming increasingly difficult for people without smartphones. Hannah Whelan, co-ordinator of the Good Things Foundation's Data Poverty Lab, said there were 2.4 million households in the UK who could not afford a mobile phone contract and 2 million young people without access to learning devices. . She said the most important services were now online education, healthcare and Universal Credit. People who can't scan a QR code to fill out a form or order food are at least at a disadvantage, and some systems require it.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Analysis and opinion on the week's news and culture from Observer's best writers.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may include information about charities, online advertising, and content sponsored by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

The Luddite Club, a group of New York schoolchildren, has announced they will ditch their iPhones in favor of flip phones in December 2022, but Punkt founder Petter Nebby said they will continue to need smartphones. That's impossible, he said. While schools in the UK talk about banning smartphones, there are school systems that rely on online activities for scheduling and homework. I want to ban smartphones from my children, but it's a deeper issue. There needs to be a balance.

Piers Garrett, a 27-year-old technology sales executive, tried to maintain balance by purchasing a Litephone, a device that uses the same electronic ink used in e-readers and does not have an app. However, in the end I gave up.

He said the idea was great, but I only had it for six months. Everyone communicates via WhatsApp. Now I have a happy medium. I'm very strict with my apps, only using my bank and train apps, and have all notifications turned off. Now, when I wake up in the morning, I drink coffee, read a book, and do my own thing. And I realized that the change in my heart became more clear.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/27/the-boring-phone-stressed-out-gen-z-ditch-smartphones-for-dumbphones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos