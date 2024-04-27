



China's attempts to promote scientific research and innovation have yet to overcome setbacks caused by a title-based academic resource allocation system, analysts have warned.

The Chinese government is revamping its evaluation process in academia to foster innovation in cutting-edge technology, a move essential to countering U.S. regulatory measures and making the country a technology superpower by mid-century. This is seen as an initiative.

However, the current research environment, which is a key factor in training new talent, is still distorted to some extent by the way subsidies are provided, Liao Wang, a magazine affiliated with state news agency Xinhua, warned in an article this week. .

01:56

Biden to introduce new restrictions on US investment in China, declares technology emergency

Biden to introduce new restrictions on US investment in China, declares technology emergency

Many Chinese scientists still face hurdles in overcoming research bias. Grant applications are evaluated by heavyweights in the field, and preference tends to be given to researchers who have already won titles in certain prestigious programs.

According to the article, this created a cycle in which resources kept circulating among a small number of people.

These titles naturally bring more power and funding, leading researchers to prefer research that yields immediate results rather than spending time on projects that require long-term effort. writes the author of the article, quoting several active Chinese scientists.

Scientists specializing in brain-machine interface technology, which connects the human brain to computers, said there is more interest in non-invasive devices than in invasive ones. This is because non-invasive devices can produce results quickly, giving researchers a better chance of earning the title of researcher from funding programs.

It's not because people aren't interested in the field, but because progress takes time, said the researcher, who chose to remain anonymous. People can't afford to wait.

While these grants provide recipients with subsidies worth tens of thousands of yuan, they are also attracting attention as a window into how administrative and bureaucratic power shapes academic research in China.

Two of China's leading scientists, Egon Shi and Yi Lao, wrote in a paper in the journal Science in 2010 that the key to winning large grants in China is to do good research. But it's no secret that it's not as important as chatting with powerful bureaucrats and their favorites. Expert.

Leaders from around the world have repeatedly cited the unreasonable human resources evaluation system in science and technology fields and called for changes to reduce the administrative burden on academics.

The current evaluation system is not reasonable. At the beginning of the 19th Academician Conference of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2018, President Xi Jinping said that he only evaluates talent based on the amount of publications, titles, qualifications and awards. These titles are thrown around all over the place.

The title issue is misleading young people.If we cannot correct it, it will corrupt the academic spirit of a generation.

However, these issues have not yet been resolved. Mr. Xi reiterated his concerns at the Central Committee on Recruitment Affairs meeting held in September 2021, saying that resources should not be allocated using a simplistic approach where salaries and subsidies are determined only by the title of the program. Stated.

Liao Wang's article also criticized some universities for imposing age restrictions on young scholars when applying for grants, which is contrary to the practice of other universities.

I'm quite worried. The title issue is misleading young people. Yuan Yaxiang, an academic at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said in March that if this cannot be corrected, it will corrupt the academic spirit of an entire generation.

Since these top-level directives were issued, Chinese authorities have taken steps to remedy the problem. The Ministry of Science and Technology has abolished the requirement for scientists to include the title of their program when applying for state funding and changed the research evaluation framework to emphasize multi-level, differentiated criteria. Funding difficulties are one of the problems plaguing China's high-level scientific community. -Octane's pursuit of innovation. Numerous scandals have been exposed over the years, including research fabrication, ghostwriting, and manipulation of the peer review process, all of which prompted Beijing to issue its first national guidelines on academic integrity in 2018.

Since 2017, China has published more scientific papers each year than any other country, but it also has one of the highest retraction rates in the world. According to the international scientific journal Nature, since 2021, there have been more than 17,000 retractions of papers with Chinese co-authors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3260519/chinas-drive-tech-progress-stifled-title-driven-research-approach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos