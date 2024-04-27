Challenges for underrepresented groups in the tech industry (and how to solve them)





Members of underrepresented groups often encounter hurdles when entering the technology industry. These challenges range from diminished opportunity to systemic bias to undervaluing technology company leadership.

But as the industry seeks to broaden its horizons and scope by attracting a more diverse workforce, technology leaders are working to implement practical strategies to overcome long-standing barriers. Below, members of the Forbes Technology Council discuss specific obstacles underrepresented groups face in entering and advancing in the tech industry, and actions tech companies can take to promote diversity and inclusion. share.

1. Lack of diversity

In addition to limited access to technology education, underrepresented groups often face a pre-existing lack of diversity and inclusion in technology companies. Companies must implement inclusive hiring practices and provide training to employees to address unconscious bias and ensure a more welcoming workplace. – Roman Vrublivskyi, SmartHub

2. Lack of accessibility tools for people with disabilities

Accessibility remains an issue in the tech industry, which typically assumes a basic level of physical ability, for example, being able to give and review presentations using tools like Zoom. Artificial intelligence can be transformative for employees with disabilities, such as visually impaired developers, by removing barriers to sharing information and allowing them to perform tasks more efficiently. – Heidi Farris, ActivTrak

3. Rigorous expertise and educational priorities

In the technical field, there is a narrow definition of what the best engineer on paper looks like, but qualifications alone do not increase people's grit, intellectual curiosity, and desire to find good solutions to problems. Not. These skills are often stronger in people from non-traditional backgrounds. Companies need to go beyond technical expertise and Ivy League education to promote diversity of talent and ideas. – Pedro Canauati, 1Password

4. Less exposure to technical career options

In my experience, underrepresented groups don't get the opportunities they need for technical careers as an option. To break down that barrier, we participate in job fairs and internship programs for high school students. Internships are perhaps the most useful tool, as they provide participants with experience that they can draw on later and can show them possibilities they might not have considered otherwise. – Paul Breaux, Breauxtech Inc.

5. Unnecessary entry-level requirements

A major barrier for underrepresented groups is the lack of opportunity to achieve many of the entry-level job requirements, such as a four-year degree, multiple years of experience, and certifications, which are often not actually required. Many skills can be learned quickly, so consider adding requirements for future skills that can be developed within your mentorship program or independently. – Ed Adams, Security Innovation

6. Limited resources for skill development and networking

One of the challenges that underrepresented groups face when pursuing a career in technology is a lack of access to resources and opportunities for skill development and networking. The technology industry can help solve this problem by making training and education freely available, hosting networking events (including job fairs), and expanding internships, especially to underrepresented groups. Masu. – Bhushan Parikh, Get Digital Velocity, LLC

7. Lack of progress on gender gap

Women make up less than 30% of the technology industry, and the representation is even lower in executive roles. The technology industry will require all technology companies to implement policies to ensure that women represent at least 45% of their workforce, including at board level. Mentorship needs to be established in technology companies to guide women in their career paths. – Nihinlola Adeyemi, ErrandPay Limited

8. Decreasing opportunities for higher education

Underrepresented groups often encounter barriers in STEM fields due to lack of access to higher education, resources, and mentorship. A practical approach to addressing this is to foster partnerships with educational institutions and offer scholarships, internships, and mentorship programs. This helps bridge the gap by giving people the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in STEM careers. – Frank Chan, Medtronic

9. Lack of access to mentorship opportunities

Underrepresented groups often lack networking and mentorship opportunities in the technology field. Promoting diversity within technology companies and offering mentorship programs and scholarships can help overcome this barrier. – Stoyan Mitov, Dreamix

10. Overlooked due to misunderstandings

There are many areas of the technology industry that are undervalued. However, not all gaps are equally understood. Many IT teams include members of staff who are neurodivergent, but are not considered for management or leadership positions because they are seen as lacking the necessary interpersonal skills. is common. Addressing conscious and subconscious biases is an important step toward a solution. – Mark Brown, British Standards Institute (BSI)

11. Digital Divide

The digital divide and educational disparity are major barriers. To fill this gap, regional tech hubs supported by industry partnerships could offer coding bootcamps, digital literacy workshops, and local mentorship opportunities within underserved communities. there is. This grassroots approach democratizes technology education and fosters a diverse ecosystem of innovation and inclusion. – Amitkumar Shrivastava, Fujitsu

12. Fewer opportunities to make professional connections

Networking plays an important role in building your personal brand. Today, many people from underrepresented groups have fewer opportunities to make professional connections. So, by organizing comprehensive networking events, mentorship programs, and organizational partnerships, you can get the opportunities you need to jump-start your career. – Gergo Vari, Lensa, Inc.

13. Pushed away from STEM fields

Being a woman in a male-dominated field sometimes brings unique challenges. You may have unconscious biases or assumptions about your own technical abilities. We must work to break down the stereotypes and biases that keep many girls away from their STEM fields at an early age. Young girls are often discouraged from pursuing these fields. Having more positive female role models in tech would also be very helpful. -Juta Gurinaviciute, NordLayer

14. STEM education gap

Representation disparities in the technology industry are often rooted in representation disparities in STEM education. Technology companies can bridge this gap by considering these barriers in the hiring process. Expanding hiring criteria to consider skills and potential, rather than narrowly focusing on degrees and past roles, can help technology companies tap into underrepresented talent pools. – Merav Yuravlivker, Data Society

15. Tech companies aren't communicating the benefits of working in this industry.

Despite increasing opportunities for women in technology, women remain underrepresented in technical roles. While representation and role models in education are important to combat this problem, technology companies can also play a role by promoting the benefits of working in technology. One of them is remote work, which research shows is a perk that the majority of women prefer. – Prashant Ketkar, Parallels (part of Alludo)

16. Imposter syndrome or feelings of inadequacy

Imposter syndrome often afflicts underrepresented groups in the tech industry and is caused by feelings of inadequacy or not belonging. The technology industry can address this issue by fostering an inclusive environment, offering mentorship programs, and showcasing diverse role models. By creating a supportive community where all voices are valued, we empower underrepresented people to succeed in tech careers. – Access Bank PLC supports Femi-Oyewole

17. Pervasive unconscious bias

I have so many thoughts on this, having been part of an underrepresented community and having worked in this industry for decades. We face many challenges, including a lack of role models and limited access to networks, mentors, and funding. But the most significant challenge is the unconscious and largely unintentional biases and stereotypes that affect every aspect of the technology industry, including hiring, promotion, funding, and more. – Maria Scott, TAINA Technology

18. An open position is available internally or through an employee referral.

In the technology industry, open positions are often filled through referrals and can be heavily influenced by individuals already in positions within the company and their personal and professional networks. In fact, companies committed to reducing the barriers faced by underrepresented groups may strive to interview both unreferred and referred candidates equally. – Caroline Wong, Cobalt

19. Non-inclusive corporate culture

Diversity in a company does not necessarily equate to inclusion. After landing a job in the IT field, members of underrepresented groups can face a culture that isolates them from continued professional growth, real leadership, and decision-making roles. It can extend to the creation of fixed roles for individuals in these groups. Implement a buddy system to help mentors fully incorporate these individuals. – Yuri Gubin, Data Art

20. Biased employment practices

Underrepresented groups often face implicit bias in hiring, which can subtly influence decision-making. A practical step for the tech industry is to implement a blind hiring process, where personally identifying details are removed from resumes and applications. This ensures that candidates are evaluated purely on their skills and qualifications, fostering a more inclusive hiring environment. – Rohit Anabheri, Sakesh Solutions LLC

