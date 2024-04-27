YouTube was the real driver of Google's Q1 revenue, which should set off alarm bells for Netflix





Google's progress in the AI ​​market was widely cheered after Thursday's first-quarter earnings report, but the company's results also show the company is making progress in another competitive area: video streaming. Ta.

In the first three months of this year, Google's subscriber numbers grew 18% thanks to YouTube, and YouTube's ad business grew 21%. And company executives marked a series of other metrics and milestones aimed at showing streaming progress.

YouTube's subscriber base has reached critical mass for its cable-plus-TV streaming service, TV, which currently boasts 8 million users and more than 100 million users (including trial users) for Music and Premium. With this, the video giant will generate $3.12 billion in revenue from YouTube subscriptions this year (up from $2.87 billion in 2023), EMarketer predicts. Masu.

Chris Ballard, managing director at Check Capital Management, said more people are watching YouTube from their living rooms.

This growth was driven by the company's ultra-high-priced Sunday Ticket offering, YouTube TV, an alternative to cable, and demand for watching NFL games through a premium, ad-free version of YouTube. YouTube TV subscribers have access to over 100 of his TV channels and access to cable staples such as on-demand services. YouTube Premium subscribers will also get an ad-free version of YouTube, including YouTube Music, a Spotify alternative, starting at $13.99 per month.

These subscription services are a great addition to Google's ad revenue business and help diversify Google's revenue streams, while strengthening its position as one of the top players in the streaming market.

And while many other streaming giants, such as Netflix and Disney, are trying to build ad-based businesses, YouTube is moving in the opposite direction, said Ross Venez, senior analyst at eMarketer. Stated. Streaming services are realizing that by taking money from both consumers and advertisers, they are less susceptible to the whims of either, he told Fortune in an emailed statement.

So far, Netflix has made good inroads with its new ad inventory. The company announced last week that its first-quarter advertising business rose 65% from the previous quarter, pushing its overall revenue to $9.37 a share, above analysts' expectations. Netflix executives said on an earnings call that they expect the advertising and subscription businesses to be roughly equal in size in the long run, but Netflix currently has more inventory than it can monetize through ad sales. He pointed out that there was inventory available. .

Increasing competition for streaming ad dollars is making Wall Street sweat. After Roku alluded to this challenge in its earnings report, the company's stock fell more than 10% on Friday despite strong quarterly results.

Of course, for Google and YouTube, advertising is the foundation of their business, backed by a deep body of technical expertise. YouTube's advertising business grew 21% in the first quarter of this year. This shows that YouTube, the video giant's core revenue source, isn't going anywhere as it continues to make money off marketers' investments. Emarketers Benes also believes that by increasing its TV user base, YouTube can attract advertising dollars from TV-focused marketers.

Google's chief business officer Philip Schindler said in an earnings call that people watch YouTube on a variety of screens and formats, including their favorite creators, live sports, breaking news, educational content, movies, and music. He said that's because people across the world expect to have access to everything in one place.

In fact, YouTube's subscription revenue in the first quarter decreased slightly compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Ruth Porat, Alphabet's chief financial officer, said that's because YouTube's Sunday Ticket revenue only lasted one week until the end of the NFL season in the first quarter of 2024, compared to 14 weeks. In the fourth quarter of 2024.

At $449 per NFL season, Sunday Ticket is YouTube's most expensive subscription product (though it can often be purchased cheaper through special promotions), and at least one Wall Street analyst on Thursday's earnings call said YouTube We were keen to launch more sports partnership subscription products. The company has $108 billion in cash on its balance sheet and did not disclose its plans on the conference call, but it has the means to score more touchdowns if it decides to double down on sports. I'm sure there are.

Thursday's earnings announcement also comes as YouTube approaches one year since the price of YouTube TV increased from $64.99 per month to $72.99 per month. As consumers become accustomed to this price point, YouTube will eventually become the world's largest TV and cable provider, said Emarketers Benes. And ultimately, he believes this will tip the scales in YouTube's favor when it comes to signing and renewing partnership deals with TV networks.

Is it possible that streaming subscription revenue will surpass advertising revenue and become YouTube's main event?

That's unlikely, says Check Capital Management's Ballard.

In our view, YouTube's advertising business is destined to be much bigger than its subscription business, Ballard said in an email. It has been proven that people prefer free ad-supported services over paid subscriptions. Just look at the total YouTube users and the total Netflix users. It's not even close. YouTube has 2.7 billion users worldwide, and Netflix has 270 million users.

