Google March 2024 Core Update Officially Completed 1 Week Ago





Google has officially completed its March 2024 core update, ending a month of ranking fluctuations across the web.

However, Google did not confirm the rollout's conclusion on its data anomaly page until April 26, a week after the update was completed on April 19.

Many in the SEO community have been speculating for days as to whether this tumultuous update is over.

The delay in transparency exemplifies the communication issues between Google and publishers and the need for clarity when updating core.

Google March 2024 core update timeline and status

It was first announced on March 5th and the core algorithm update was completed on April 19th. It took 45 days to complete.

Unlike routine core updates, this is more complex, Google warned.

Google's documentation says:

“This is a complex update and may take up to a month to deploy. As various systems are fully updated and strengthen each other, rankings will be more volatile than a typical core update. There is a possibility that

The aftershocks are evident, with some websites reporting losses of more than 60% in organic search traffic, according to data from industry observers.

This ripple effect resulted in hundreds of sites being deindexed for allegedly violating Google's guidelines.

Dealing with manipulation attempts

In its official guidance, Google has highlighted the standards it looks for when targeting link spam and manipulation attempts.

Creating “low-value content” for the purpose of increasing rankings by collecting purely manipulative links. Links intended to artificially boost a site's rankings (such as manipulative outbound links). “Repurposing” expired domains with content that is fundamentally different from game search visibility.

The updated guidelines warn:

“Links intended to manipulate Google search results rankings may be considered link spam. This includes any manipulation of links to or from a site.”

Google search advocate John Mueller responded to the confusion by advising publishers not to make hasty changes while core updates are in progress.

However, he suggested that sites could proactively fix issues such as unnatural paid links.

Mueller said on Reddit:

“If I notice something worth improving on your site, I'll go ahead and get the work done. The idea is not to make changes just for search engines, right? If search engines don't understand how your site looks yet, then I'll go ahead and get the work done.” Even if you haven't updated it, users will be happy if you can improve the situation.”

Quality is more important than links

The core update brings notable changes to how Google ranks websites.

Most importantly, Google has reduced the importance of links in determining website rankings.

In contrast to describing links as “important factors in determining relevance,” Google's updated spam policy removes the “important” designation and simply refers to links as “factors.” I am.

This change aligns with Google's Gary Illyes' statement that links are not among the top three most influential ranking signals.

Instead, Google places more emphasis on quality, reliability, and substantive content.

As a result, long-running campaigns that favored low-quality link acquisition and keyword optimization were demoted.

Once the update is complete, SEOs and publishers will need to audit their strategies and websites to ensure they align with Google's new perspective on rankings.

Core update feedback

Google has opened a ranking feedback form related to this core update.

Until May 31st, you can use this form to provide feedback to Google's search team about issues found after the core update.

Google says the feedback you provide won't be used to change specific queries or websites, but may help inform overall improvements to its search ranking system in future updates. There is.

Google has also updated its help documentation on “Debugging Google Search Traffic Drops” to help you understand changes in rankings after core updates.

Featured Image: Rohit-Tripathi/Shutterstock

FAQ After the update, what steps does my website need to take to meet Google's new ranking criteria?

Starting with Google's March 2024 Core Update, websites must:

Improve the quality, reliability, and depth of your website's content. Stop focusing on getting as many links as possible and instead prioritize relevant, high-quality links. Fix any shady or spammy SEO strategies on your site. Carefully review your SEO strategy and make sure it follows Google's new guidelines.

