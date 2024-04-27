Are you ready to bring AI to your workplace? Google has a new course to help you get started





Getty Images/Surasak Suwanmake

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can positively impact most people's workflows, regardless of industry. But even though many generative AI tools are easily accessible, most people don't know how to apply them to their work. That's where Google's new AI course can help.

On Friday, Google launched a new AI Essentials course. This course teaches working professionals how to incorporate generative AI into their daily lives to increase productivity.

Related article: Google releases two new free resources to help optimize AI prompts

This course takes less than 10 hours to complete and includes videos, readings, and exercises. Once users complete the course, they can get a certificate from Google that they can share with their employers, networks, social platforms, etc.

The entire course is available on Coursera for $49. If you're hesitant about spending money, ZDNET will be taking the course within the next week and will be sharing a review of its effectiveness soon.

Google said it will also make the course available through nonprofits, schools and businesses. For example, Miami Dade University offers this course to all students in its AI degree program, and Google and Citigroup plan to offer this course to their employees to help them upskill in AI.

For educators who want to learn more about how to implement AI into their workflows, Google recently partnered with MIT to launch a free Generative AI Educator Course. This course is designed to help educators learn how to use generative AI to save time and enhance their lessons.

Also: 7 Reasons to Use Copilot Instead of ChatGPT

In addition to launching new courses, Google also announced a $75 million AI Opportunity Fund aimed at helping Americans learn essential AI skills through grants awarded to workforce development and education organizations. . The organizations will provide AI training “at no cost to rural and underserved communities, educators and students, public sector and nonprofit leaders, and small businesses,” according to the release. .

AI literacy is a critical part of the successful adoption of AI tools because it enables people to get the most out of the technology. Such courses help users not only become more competitive in the job market, but also learn how to apply AI in other areas of their lives. Interested in free AI courses? Check out ZDNET's list of the best free AI courses.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/ready-to-implement-ai-at-work-google-has-a-new-course-for-that/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos