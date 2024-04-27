Ranch Systems Wins 2024 Digi Green Tech Awards





Ranch Systems' use of the Digi XBee-PRO 900HP was recognized as an outstanding innovation.

Novato, CA (04/22/2024) Ranch Systems, Inc. has been awarded the 2024 Green Tech Customer Innovation Award in the Precision Agriculture category by Digi International, a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connected products and services. announced that it had won an award. .

“Ranch Systems is thrilled to be recognized as a recipient of the 2024 Digi Green Tech Awards in the Precision Agriculture category. Ranch Systems currently has 20 seasons of experience supporting environmental monitoring and water management around the world. Winning this award demonstrates one of our core pillars: continuous evolution and innovation of our solutions. We are committed to providing the industry with the best possible results,” said Hyron Kaufman, Vice President of Business Development and Customer Support, Ranch Systems, Inc.

“Using the Digi “The net effect is more area covered with less capital investment,” she further said. .

said Ron Konezny, President and CEO of Digi International. Organizations that win this award are recognized for inspiring innovations that address environmental challenges by harnessing the power of technology to reduce carbon emissions, promote sustainability, and contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions. has been demonstrated. We look forward to continuing to work with these wonderful organizations.

About the ranch system

Ranch Systems is a global provider of remote data collection, monitoring, and control solutions with the third-party flexibility needed for today's diverse IoT products and solutions. The Ranch cloud platform and features accessible anytime, anywhere via the myRanch app include customizable dashboards, pest and environmental metrics, alarms/alerts, flexible data exports, and automated reporting. This flexibility in both hardware and software provides tools to meet the needs of today's challenging environments. Sturdy. flexible. Reliable. Ranch Systems provides the technology you need today. . . And for tomorrow!

For more information about Ranch Systems solutions, please visit https://www.ranchsystems.com.

About Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards

Digis' 4th Annual Green Tech Customer Innovation Awards span six categories and highlight advances made by companies and organizations working to solve today's environmental challenges. The award recognizes Digi customers' efforts to incorporate the latest green technologies to promote sustainability, carbon reduction and environmental stewardship.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers develop the next generation of connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructure with high levels of security and reliability in demanding environments. Founded in 1985, we continue to grow and help our customers connect more than 100 million things. For more information, please visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

For more information about the Digis Green Tech initiative, please visit https://www.digi.com/solutions/by application/green-technology.

