Google invests $75 million to make AI training more accessible





On Friday morning, Google announced a $75 million grant for an upskilling initiative called the AI ​​Opportunity Fund. The funds will be transferred through Google.org, and the companies will use their philanthropic efforts to make AI training more accessible around the world, in underserved communities and for people working in nonprofits and small businesses. The purpose is

In parallel, the ubiquitous technology giant announced the rollout of a new product-agnostic course on AI essentials, aimed at covering foundational AI skills and best practices.

James Manica, Google's senior vice president of research, technology and society, said in a press release that AI offers a huge opportunity to accelerate economic growth, especially if people have access to the right resources and training. Google.org's new AI Opportunities Fund and Google AI Essentials courses are important next steps in our commitment to making AI training accessible to everyone, everywhere.

Manyika continued that no single employer or policymaker will be able to modernize its workforce programs on its own. We are committed to working with industry, civil society and governments to make the opportunities created by new technologies accessible to everyone.

AI skills are essential for us all

Generative AI skills are increasingly needed in daily work. As Lisa Gebelber, founder of Grow with Google, told Fortune magazine last year, there is currently a huge mismatch in the American workforce, with two-thirds of the roughly 70 million Americans working They are basically locked out of all jobs in the country.

Gevelber launched Grow with Google, a skills development initiative, in 2017. It shares lessons and certifications in today's most in-demand technology-related skills, such as cybersecurity and data analysis. Anyone can sign up, regardless of education level, and to date, over 11 million Americans have taken his Grow with Google courses.

Young employees have a clear understanding of how a wide range of competencies can make them competitive candidates and that it's important for advancing in their current jobs. In fact, Gebelber said: Gen Z rates the ability to improve their job skills as even more important than paid time off.

Skills-based hiring is all the rage, including at traditional high-tech companies and private sector powerhouses. Manika told Fortune that his Google-like Skill Up program is expected to facilitate and democratize this wave.

In fact, in just under 10 hours of AI Essentials courses, students learn skills that can be applied to jobs in a variety of industries, and earn a certificate to prove it. Once introduced, it will be available to a small number of companies and universities. We think AI will have a huge impact on the future of the workforce, and a key part of that will be the skills workers need, Manika told Fortune, adding that the idea behind the grant is The aim is to bring upskilling opportunities to as many people as possible, he added. Possible.

The Opportunity Fund provides grants to organizations so they can offer free courses to their employees. The actual AI Essentials course is self-paced and doesn't center around any specific AI product, even from Google. The idea, Manika said, is to instill fundamental skills in learners that will enable them to use AI products that exist now or may exist in the future. Some questions that learners may try to answer: How do I generate prompts? What can these tools help with? Also, is it beyond the capabilities of the tools? what?

Manyika said research shows that the lowest-skilled workers often benefit the most from AI adoption. Therefore, we want to ensure that workers who may otherwise have been excluded from AI advances benefit.

But of course, simple AI know-how is no antidote to the pitfalls that still plague the nascent technology. Manica said he knows that some of these tools have limitations when it comes to things like facts and AI illusions. Knowing what a tool is suitable for and what it is not suitable for is a very important skill. There are real dangers in misuse.

Generative AI may historically be an effective way to close the skills gap. As experts have long argued, this is a significant reason why so few non-tech workers earn well. Much of the disparity in access to opportunity comes from the fact that things are closed to you unless you have certain expertise, training or qualifications, Manica said, responding to Gebelbaas' comments. I was in tune. We believe that the technology itself is already helping to fill the gap by being usable by non-experts.

Manyika said students and young learners from underserved communities have amazing ideas. They don't yet know how to generate the software code to make those ideas a reality. Imagine being able to write an idea into one of these systems and draft its code.

Manyika said AI has the potential to reinvigorate the upliftment of the American middle class. Because it's not just the experts who benefit. We can bridge the gap.

Manika said this technology comes with certain responsibilities and we try to keep that in mind and take it very seriously. That's why at the heart of our work we ask, “Is this useful in some way?” AI only works if it actually benefits workers.

