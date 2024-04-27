Letter supporting the future of the AI ​​Innovation Act – Center for Data Innovation





The Center for Data Innovation sent a letter to the co-sponsors of the Future of AI Innovation Act expressing support for the bill.

Dear Senators Cantwell, Young, Hickenlooper, and Blackburn,

We are writing on behalf of the Data Innovation Center to express our support for the Future of AI Innovation Act.

This legislation establishes an aggressive agenda to accelerate the responsible development and deployment of AI in the United States. Among other things, the bill would formally establish the AI ​​Safety Institute, create an AI testbed to evaluate AI models, establish an agenda to foster technological advancement, increase the availability of public data, and establish standards. , will promote international cooperation in research and development. These steps lay the foundation for scientific discoveries, technological advances, and innovative solutions that have the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing society. For example, AI testbeds support partnerships between public and private stakeholders to develop new materials that support advanced manufacturing, thereby enhancing U.S. competitiveness. Additionally, the law will help advance AI-powered innovation by funding the development of new datasets for AI, supporting bilateral and multilateral AI research collaboration, and initiating research on barriers to AI innovation. continues to focus on promoting the right things.

The bill also demonstrates a commitment to understanding and mitigating potential risks associated with AI systems by giving Congressional authorization to an AI safety association that includes directors and full-time staff. Continuing the excellent research that the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has been doing will help keep the United States at the forefront of the global conversation about safe and responsible AI. Importantly, the law directs the AI ​​Safety Institute to establish mechanisms to track and share data on AI incidents and vulnerabilities with allies.

The United States is the world leader in AI, but it faces serious challenges from foreign competitors, including China. More work is needed to address additional challenges such as access to computing resources, workforce development, and widespread adoption of AI by both the public and private sectors, but these additional resources By providing , safeguards, and tools for collaboration, the AI ​​Innovation Act will help the United States maintain its early lead in AI development.

I look forward to working with you as we move this important legislation forward.

Sincerely,

Daniel Castro Data Innovation Center Director

Hodan Omaar Data Innovation Center Senior Policy Manager

View the full letter here.

Image credit: Scramious.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://datainnovation.org/2024/04/letter-in-support-of-the-future-of-ai-innovation-act/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos