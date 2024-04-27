Apple talks with OpenAI and Google to bring AI to next iPhone: report





According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is in talks with OpenAI and Google to introduce AI to the next iPhone. iPhone 16 is expected to be released this fall. Tim Cook has hinted in recent months that Apple has big plans for AI this year.

Thank you for registering!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.Download the app

Apple is considering options for bringing AI to the next generation of iPhones.

The tech giant is in talks with both OpenAI and Google to bring generative AI to its next iPhone operating system, iOS 18, but no final decision has been reached between ChatGPT and Gemini or any other third-party provider. Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Business Insider previously reported that the iPhone 16 is scheduled to be released this fall. This will be the first Apple smartphone to incorporate generative AI, which experts predict will send Apple's stock price soaring.

The next iPhone may have AI-driven features based on Apple's internal large-scale language models, but the company is partnering with more established AI creators to create chatbots similar to OpenAI's GPT model. Bloomberg reported that the plan is to incorporate it.

The outlet reported that Apple was first in talks about a deal with OpenAI earlier this year, but cooperation between the two companies has slowed since then.

In recent months, CEO Tim Cook has become more outspoken about Apple's plans to enter the AI ​​space. He said in February that the company would make a big announcement later this year about incorporating the technology into its existing product line.

“As we look to the future, we will continue to invest in these and other technologies that will shape the future,” BI previously reported during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call. amount of time and effort. ”

Apple had previously announced plans to launch a Mac lineup with a new AI-focused M4 processor, leading to increased scrutiny from regulators and a monopoly filed against the company by the Justice Department in March. Despite the ban, the company's stock price rose 4%.

The lawsuit, combined with headwinds from China of declining sales in key markets, created a “perfect storm for Cupertino,” analyst Dan Ives said in an April 9 report on the company's stock. But he said he still believes Apple will outperform current market returns.

“Our treeview treeview on Apple looks set to weather this next quarter or two with easier comps, an AI announcement at WWDC, a strong iPhone 16 upgrade cycle, and opportunities to monetize golden installs. It’s all about getting to the other side. We have a base in Cupertino,” Ives wrote in his analysis.

Apple, Google, and OpenAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Business Insider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/apple-negotiating-openai-google-gemini-ai-to-next-iphone-2024-4 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos