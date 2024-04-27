Google announces $1 billion for data center expansion in Loudoun, Prince William County





Google on Friday announced a $1 billion investment to expand its data centers in Virginia, including two sites in Loudoun County and a newly opened campus in Prince William County.

This article was republished with permission from WTOPs news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for a free email subscription to InsideNoVa.com today.

FILE – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin holds a press conference in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and Mr. Youngkin announced tentative agreements with the NBA's Washington Wizards and the NHL's parent company on Wednesday, December 13. said that it had been reached. Washington Capitals to move these teams from D.C. to Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Jay Paul, File) (AP/Jay Paul) FILE – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin holds a press conference in Richmond on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Virginia Youngkin said Wednesday, Dec. 13, that it has reached a tentative agreement with the parent company of the NBA's Washington Wizards and NHL's Washington Capitals to relocate those teams from D.C. to Northern Virginia. (AP Photo/Jay Paul, File) (AP Photo/Jay Paul)

Google on Friday announced a $1 billion investment to expand its data centers in Virginia, including two sites in Loudoun County and a newly opened campus in Prince William County.

Google President and CEO Ruth Porat joined Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin to announce the initiative at its Reston headquarters, bringing Google's total investment in the state to more than $4.2 billion. It turns out.

The company also announced two new AI talent development initiatives, a $75 million AI Opportunity Fund and new Google AI Essentials Coursera courses to help employees learn about new technologies.

In a prepared statement, Porat said Google is working with partners and community-driven organizations to help Virginians, veterans, and millions of others make the most of the opportunities of today and tomorrow. He said he is committed to providing targeted AI skills and training.

Google said its investment in the Virginia data center plays an important role in supporting its AI technology and cloud business. Google's data centers help power popular digital services like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Search, Maps, and more.

Google's continued investment in Virginia is a testament to Virginia's skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, and leadership in advancing the development and application of emerging technologies, Youngkin said in a statement. Growing Virginia's economy as Google invests an additional $1 billion in data center campuses in Loudoun County and Prince William to offer new Google AI Essentials courses to veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, and workers We are proud to be further strengthening our efforts. and students across the Commonwealth.

Google.org, the company's philanthropic arm, has launched a new $75 million AI Opportunity Fund to help more than 1 million Americans by providing grants to best-in-class workforce development and education organizations. We'll help you master essential AI skills.

Syracuse University's Daniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families is one of the first recipients of this funding. Since 2013, Google.org has supported the Institute's work to prepare transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses to apply their skills and experience to civilian careers. The Institute will offer Google's new AI Essentials course and Google Cybersecurity Certificate to Onward to Opportunity (O2O) participants in Virginia and across the country.

In addition to providing cybersecurity training, IVMF is proud to receive continued support from Google.org by enhancing post-military career readiness through the new Google AI Essentials course. Dr. Mike Haney, executive director of the Danielo Veterans Institute, said that giving transitioning service members, military spouses, and veterans access to advanced certifications and skills will help build resiliency, especially in an increasingly digital workplace. He said that it is extremely important in shaping a certain future. family.

He further added that with support from Google.org, IVMF will be able to help veterans and military families access and leverage critical cyber and digital education and benefit from the transformative power of advanced technology. Now you can. Virginia's deep-rooted ties to the military community and number of military families make it an ideal place to begin this effort.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/virginia/2024/04/google-announces-1b-for-data-center-expansion-in-loudoun-prince-william-counties/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos