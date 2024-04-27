Google update warning issued to millions of Android users





Google Chrome is the default browser on Android, so finding a dangerous update that spies on users and accesses their accounts is a serious concern.

Don't click on this fake Google Chrome link

getty

Another warning has been issued for millions of Android users who are more likely to click links to apps and updates from within messages and emails. As we saw in February, fake Chrome updates trick users into putting their devices at risk.

We don't know how many users fell victim to this particular attack, but considering this is the second fake Chrome approach in just a few weeks, all Android users should be aware of any Google Chrome updates like this. You should consider yourself warned not to click on the link.

Threat Fabric says the new Brokewell malware has extensive device hijacking capabilities. This approach appears both harmless (using carefully crafted pages advertising updates to new versions of software) and natural (as it occurs during normal browser use). Unsuspecting victims.

Fake Chrome update page

threat fabric

The malware itself is a never-before-seen malware family with a wide range of capabilities, including accessing banking apps and performing full or partial hijacking of the device. This new malware is still under development and new commands are added daily.

Brokewell also hides behind fake Chrome installation replacement APKs, but as we've seen, when displayed under the default Android browser banner, it reaches more users than apps with a smaller installed base. It will have an impact. Earlier this year, Android users were warned by McAfee not to click on links that claim to install Chrome updates on their phones. The initial technique was similar, but the risk that emerged was his MoqHao malware.

More from FORBESF Fake Chrome update targets Android users with malware By: Zak Doffman

Compromising a banking app is bad enough, but malware's ability to capture everything on your device is even worse. All actions are logged and sent to a command and control server, effectively stealing any sensitive data you see or type on your screen. Compromised device. This means any app or service on a user's phone can be compromised, not just the one targeted in the first place.

Brokewell creates an overlay screen in front of the actual app to capture your login details. The malware can also steal session cookies, an increasingly common technique for bypassing multi-factor authentication by presenting as a trusted user on another device.

The Brokewells dropper is an app that users first install and then download the malware itself, bypassing Android's accessibility protections designed to thwart just this type of sideloading attack.

Threat actor Baron Samedit Marais promotes malicious software online

threat fabric

Threat Fabric warns that the widespread distribution of the new dropper behind this attack will have a significant impact on the threat landscape, giving more attackers the ability to bypass Android restrictions. This highlights the continued demand for such capabilities among cybercriminals. These attackers require this capability to conduct fraud directly on a victim's device, creating a major challenge for fraud detection tools that rely heavily on device identification and device fingerprinting.

Threat Fabric expects new droppers and malware to be widely distributed through regular underground channels. This means any Android user who might install apps or updates from outside the official store is at risk.

Users who have Google Play Protect installed on their devices are protected from known versions of this malware, but the usual rules still apply.

Use official app stores, avoid third-party stores, and don't change your device's security settings to allow apps to load. Also, make sure that Google Play Protect is enabled on your device. Check the developer in the app description. Do you have a favorite? Then check the reviews to see if they are genuine or fake. Don't give permissions to apps you don't need. Flashlights and stargazing apps don't require access to your contacts or phone. Also, never grant accessibility permissions that facilitate device control unless necessary. Never click on links in emails or messages that directly download apps or updates. Always use the app store for installations and updates. Don't install apps that link to established apps like Chrome unless you know for a fact that the reviews and online writing are legitimate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/zakdoffman/2024/04/26/google-chrome-free-upgrade-warning-samsung-galaxy-s24-pixel-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos