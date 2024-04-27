DHS to include executives from major tech companies on AI safety committee





Leaders from some of the largest artificial intelligence companies are joining a new Department of Homeland Security committee tasked with examining the use of AI in critical infrastructure.

DHS today named 22 people to the Artificial Intelligence Safety and Security Committee. They include leaders from top AI companies such as Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, and Dario Adomei, CEO and co-founder of Anthropic.

DHS says the new advisory committee will provide recommendations for the safe and secure development and deployment of AI technologies in our nation's critical infrastructure. President Joe Biden directed DHS to establish a safety and security commission as part of his AI executive order.

Artificial intelligence is a transformative technology that can advance our national interests in unprecedented ways. At the same time, this represents a real risk, one that can be mitigated by adopting best practices and taking other studied, concrete actions, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. . I am grateful that these seasoned leaders on the Board dedicate their time and expertise to ensuring that our nation's critical infrastructure that Americans rely on every day is protected from risk, and that this innovative technology behemoth Thank you for helping us realize our potential.

The new panel also includes Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google's parent company Alphabet.

Along with Altmans and Adomeis, this means that the heads of four major U.S.-based AI companies will be directly involved in advising on DHS policy for the use of AI across 16 designated critical infrastructure sectors. Masu. These sectors represent a broad swath of the U.S. economy, from telecommunications companies and energy grid operators to food companies and the health care sector.

Last summer, the four companies established their own Frontier Model Forum to develop standards and practices for AI models.

The DHS board also includes heads of computer chip companies critical to AI and machine learning, including NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and IBM CEO Arvind Krishna.

Arati Prabhakar, assistant to the president for science and technology and director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, will also have a representative at the White House.

A complete list of DHS committees is available at the end of this article.

The Board's recommendations may build on ongoing work across DHS. In a department-wide AI roadmap released in March, DHS laid out some of its plans to advance safety and security. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency leads many of DHS' efforts in this area.

According to the roadmap, CISA will work with other agencies to publish guidance on AI security at some point this year.

In this roadmap, CISA, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Coast Guard identify potential risks associated with the use of AI in critical infrastructure, including the potential for AI deployment to result in failures, physical attacks, and cyberattacks. It also explains in detail how it is evaluated.

DHS appoints AI unit director

Meanwhile, DHS this week named Michael Boyce as director of the department's new AI unit.

Mr. Boyce previously served as a senior policy analyst in the White House Office of Management and Budget, specializing in federal risk and authorization management programs and AI policy. He also served as a digital services specialist at the U.S. Digital Service and worked at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to modernize case management and data solutions for refugee and asylum operations.

As director of DHS' AI Corps, Boyce will oversee efforts to hire 50 AI professionals to DHS by the end of this year. These experts will be assigned to various DHS components and offices to work on high-priority AI projects in a model similar to the USDS.

Since announcing the force in early February, DHS has received more than 3,000 applications for AI positions.

Eric Heisen, DHS' chief information officer and chief AI officer, said the department is taking an aggressive hiring strategy to fill these AI positions. The department is using its direct hire authority to offer AI Corps recruits a GS-15 level salary.

The department has already listed several areas where the agency believes AI technology could be applied, including identifying fentanyl shipments at U.S. ports of entry, combating child exploitation and abuse, and providing immigration services.

DHS AI Safety and Security Committee Member

Here is the complete list of AI Safety and Security Committees announced by DHS today:

Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO Dario Amodei, Anthropic Ed Bastian CEO and Co-Founder, Delta Airlines Ruman Chaudhry, Humane Intelligence CEO Alexandra Reeve Givens, Center for Democracy and Technology President and CEO Bruce Harrell, Washington Damon Hewitt, Mayor of Seattle, Chair of the Technology Innovation Committee, U.S. Conference of Mayors; Vicki Holub, President and Executive Director, Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Jensen Huang, President and CEO, Occidental Petroleum; NVIDIA President and CEO Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and CEO Feifei Li, Co-Director of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Wes Moore, Governor of Maryland Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Shantanu Narayan, Chairman and CEO, Adobe Sundar Pichai CEO, Alphabet Arati Prabhakar, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services , Lisa Su, Chairman and CEO, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Nicole Turner Lee, Senior Fellow and Director, Center for Innovation at the Brookings Institution Kathy Worden, Northrop Grumman Chairman, CEO, and President Maya Wiley, President and CEO, Leadership Council on Civil and Human Rights

