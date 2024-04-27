Google Pixel 8a video showing AI features leaks.Promotional image shows 7 years of software support





Google Pixel 8a is set to debut next month at the company's annual Google I/O conference, which starts on May 14th. The company has not yet announced plans to launch a new device, but details of what is said to be the Pixel 8a have been spotted online. Several times in the last few months. With only a few weeks left until its much-anticipated debut, a promotional video has leaked showcasing the device's AI capabilities. Meanwhile, other Pixel-specific features and software support for the upcoming Pixel 8a have also been revealed online.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (X: @OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, leaked a promotional video for the Pixel 8a that showcases some of the unique Pixel features that will be included in the upcoming smartphone. The video shows that the Pixel 8a will come with Google's Best Take feature, which swaps faces from multiple group photos or burst photos to “replace” faces with closed eyes or other undesirable expressions. ing.

According to a leaked video, another feature currently available on some Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Circle to Search, will be available on the Pixel 8a as well, and this smartphone will be able to remove unwanted background sounds from recorded audio. It has also been suggested that Google's Audio Magic Eraser feature, which is designed to remove . Video using artificial intelligence (AI). According to the video, live translation of voice calls will also be supported on the Pixel 8a.

Meanwhile, images leaked by Android Headlines also show that the Pixel 8a will arrive with Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser features. It will also feature Call Assist, Circle to Search support offerings, and Google VPN support, a feature the company plans to end on June 10th.

The leaked teaser also states that the phone will be equipped with a Tensor G3 chip and offer “seven years of security updates,” the same amount as Pixel's more premium models. It is currently unknown if it will receive an Android OS upgrade. 8 series equipped with the same processor. The company is expected to reveal further details about the device in the days leading up to its expected May 14th debut.

