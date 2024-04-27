WACKER's Adrian production site celebrates 60 years of innovation and commitment to environmental stewardship





ANN ARBOR, Mich. , April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Wacker Chemical Corporation's pioneering home in the United States announces its 60th anniversary celebration on Saturday, April 27th. Wacker, which originated in Munich, Germany, began manufacturing silicone in Adrian, Michigan. This facility was first built and owned by Stauffer Chemicals in 1964. WACKER he took over full ownership in 1987.

Wacker Chemical Corporation's 240-acre site in Adrian, Michigan is celebrating its 60th anniversary and will be WACKER's first U.S. location. Approximately 300 team members supply silicone raw materials, fluids and emulsions to a variety of industries and are developing new business areas such as specialty silicones for wound dressings.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to Adrian's Wacker Chemical Corporation on its 60th anniversary,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “For the past 60 years, Adrian's Wacker Chemical Corporation has strived to develop innovative, environmentally responsible products that support important industries in our state and around the world.”

Guided by WACKER's global leadership, the Adrian facility has been at the forefront of silicone manufacturing in the United States, driving innovation and making significant contributions to a variety of emerging industries. Leveraging his WACKER expertise in silicone raw materials, fluids and emulsions, the site will play a pivotal role in the advancement of automotive technology and the introduction of specialty silicone applications such as silicone-coated bandages and dressings for wound care. I have fulfilled my role. These products boast skin-friendly properties, superior bond quality, and increased patient comfort to meet the evolving needs of consumers in healthcare and beyond.

“For more than 100 years, Wacker has demonstrated its leadership and innovation by taking a multifaceted approach to a sustainable world,” said David Wilhoit, president and CEO of Wacker Chemical Corporation. He has proven his spirit.” “We are proud of the many accomplishments of Adrian's team members, who demonstrate the wisdom of WACKER's investments in the U.S. every day.”

The importance of the Adrian location, which previously served as WACKER's regional headquarters, was further amplified with the establishment of WACKER's Regional Innovation Center in May 2022. Home to WACKER Chemical Corporation's headquarters, this state-of-the-art facility has been instrumental in driving the WACKER Group's business forward. It hosts the WACKER ACADEMY and Technical Center and conducts business operations throughout North and Central America, including finance, marketing, sales, and technology departments.

This monumental commemorative event not only honors the dedication of current and former employees, but also recognizes the depth of the social and economic impact the Adrian site has had on the City of Adrian and Lenawee County. There are also things. Attendees will include WACKER employees, retirees, community leaders, elected officials, business partners and more, gathered on the 240-acre property where approximately 300 members of his team are currently employed. . The celebration will feature tours, speeches, and celebrations that symbolize 60 years of resilience, innovation, and community partnerships.

“Adrian is proud to be Wacker's pioneering investment in the United States,” said Tom Urbanowski, senior director of operations for Wacker Chemical Corporation in Adrian. “For the past 60 years, our team members have safely demonstrated that the United States is a strategic and fruitful investment destination for WACKER.”

As WACKER's first U.S. location, the Adrian site laid the foundation for the company's extensive regional expansion. Wacker Chemical Corporation currently has more than eight production locations across the country. Its continued success highlights the company's important role in WACKER's North American operations.

Located within a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), Adrian's locations benefit from a range of customs duties while adhering to environmental stewardship. For over 20 years, Adrian team members have demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting the environment by actively working with local partners on Household Hazardous Waste Collection Days. These efforts earned the site recognition from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Wildlife Habitat Council, further solidifying WACKER's commitment to sustainability and conservation.

Company Profile: WACKER is a global company that provides cutting-edge specialty chemicals used in countless everyday products, from tile adhesives to computer chips. The company has a worldwide network of 27 production sites, 22 technical competence centers and 48 sales offices, approximately 16,400 employees and annual sales of approximately 6.4 billion (2023).

WACKER operates in four business divisions. His WACKER SILICONES and WACKER POLYMERS in the Chemical Division supply products (silicone, polymer binders) to the automotive, construction, chemical, consumer goods and medical technology industries. WACKER BIOSLUTIONS, a life science division, specializes in bioengineered products such as biopharmaceuticals and food additives. WACKER POLYSICON produces ultra-high purity polysilicon for the semiconductor and photovoltaic industries.

