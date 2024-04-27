Google Pixel 8a: Design for policy updates, everything we know so far | Technology News





Google's smartphones are known for leaks before they are released, and the Pixel 8a is no exception. The tech giant is gearing up to announce its next low-cost smartphone at Google I/O 2024, which kicks off on May 14th. From its curvaceous design to its AI features, here's everything we know so far about the Google Pixel 8a.

curved design

Google's Pixel A series devices often take inspiration from the latest installments in the series, which means the Pixel 8a will have more pronounced curves compared to its predecessor. We've already seen some renders of the upcoming device that suggest the same, but this also suggests that the Pixel 8a will have a more curvaceous design compared to the rectangular-ish Pixel 7a. doing. Also, like the Pixel 8 series, it is expected to have waterproof and dustproof performance equivalent to IP67.

But unlike the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, which both feature uniform bezels, the leaked render images suggest that Google plans to differentiate its lineup by introducing a larger lower chin. It suggests that the Pixel 8a is in trouble.

The Pixel 8a will have the same camera island as the Pixel 8 series. (Image source: Android Headlines) Faster processors and better displays

The Google Pixel 8a is said to have a slightly underclocked version of the Tensor G3 chipset with Mali-G715 GPU. Google's self-developed chipset may not be able to beat the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in terms of real-world performance, but our Pixel 8 review says it can handle everyday tasks at high speeds without any lag or stuttering. said.

The Pixel 8a will feature the same 6.1-inch AMOLED screen as its predecessor, but rumors suggest that the tech giant will eventually increase the refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz, making the upcoming smartphone more in line with other devices in its price range. We plan to make them equal.

The device is also said to offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although some rumors suggest the Pixel 8a could be Google's first budget smartphone offering up to 256GB of storage. It has been.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 8a will offer the same AI features as the regular Pixel 8. (Image source; Android Headlines) AI features

According to a recent report in Android Headlines, the phone will offer the same AI features as the Pixel 8 series, with a leaked ad suggesting that features like Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight, etc. will be available on the Pixel 8a. contained. And for those wondering, the ad also hints that Circle to Search will be available on upcoming devices.

Dual camera setup

Over the past few months, several leaked renders and speculations have suggested that the Pixel 8a will feature the same camera setup as its predecessor. This means that the upcoming device may feature a 64MP primary camera accompanied by his 13MP ultra-wide shooter.

7 years of security updates

When Google announced the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro last year, the tech giant promised that these devices would receive seven years of OS updates and security patches. However, it looks like the tech giant won't offer the same support for upcoming low-cost devices.

The leaked ad suggests that the Pixel 8a will receive seven years of security updates, but there's no mention of OS updates. This could mean that the tech giant may only provide his OS updates for his four years, similar to his predecessor, but this is all just speculation at the moment and Google Things may change when the phone is officially launched.

Price and release date

Google often launches budget phones a day or two after its annual developer conference, so the Pixel 8a could hit the market around May 16th, which is in line with the recently leaked phone. Supported by promotional materials.

As for pricing, a recent leak from a Canadian retailer hints that the Pixel 8a will be priced around the same as the Pixel 7a, meaning it will likely cost around Rs 50,000 at launch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/google-pixel-8a-design-camera-ai-features-price-launch-date-9293514/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos