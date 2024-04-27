Why everyone in the tech industry now seems to want to “be friends” with Saudi Arabia





On a hectic Monday morning last month, a convoy of technology executives, engineers and sales representatives from industry giants like Amazon, Google and TikTok was reportedly stuck in a three-hour traffic jam. Their destination is a gigantic conference held in a vast desert event space 80 kilometers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The lure is irresistible, with billions of dollars in Saudi investments that the kingdom is eager to build, the New York Times reported. As they approach the Towards the Future event, a sign that reads 'Towards the Future' sums up the high stakes that awaits them. The New York Times reported that more than 200,000 people attended the conference, a diverse crowd. Among them were celebrities like Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon's cloud computing division. Mr. Selipsky excited the audience by announcing a staggering $5.3 billion investment in Saudi Arabia for cutting-edge data centers and artificial intelligence technology. IBM CEO Arvind Krishna reportedly talked about his lifelong friendship with Saudi Arabia and highlighted the potential for symbiosis between technological innovation and artificial intelligence. and the Saudi vision. Meanwhile, executives from Huawei and a number of other companies gave impassioned speeches, sealing deals totaling more than $10 billion, the Saudi state news agency reported. “This is a great country,” TikToks CEO Shou Chu declared during the meeting, according to New. York Times. He praised the rapid rise of video apps in the kingdom and hinted at even larger investments. The technology industry, aiming for AI supremacy, appears to be vying for Saudi Arabia's goodwill. Saudi Arabia is strategically aiming for her AI advantage and is pouring incredible amounts of money into the effort. In 2024, Saudi Arabia established her massive $100 billion fund dedicated to AI and emerging technologies. At the same time, it is in talks with Silicon Valley's Andreessen Horowitz and other investors, aiming to inject an additional $40 billion into AI-focused ventures. Notably, the government has pledged $1 billion to a Silicon Valley-inspired startup accelerator to entice AI entrepreneurs to set up shop in the kingdom. These efforts dwarf most nation-state investments, including the UK's $100 million commitment to the Alan Turing Institute. Its origins date back to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visionary blueprint, unveiled in 2016 as Vision 2030. Saudi Arabia is rushing to diversify its economy, funneling its oil wealth into technology, tourism, culture and sports. A reported $200 million annual investment in soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's plan to build a 160-mile-long mirrored skyscraper in the desert embodies this ambition. Saudi Arabia has long been a source of funding for technology ventures, but it is now shifting its focus to fostering homegrown technology. industry. International companies seeking Saudi capital must establish roots within Saudi borders. If Crown Prince Mohammed's bold plan is successful, Saudi Arabia could emerge as a central player in the global AI race. The kingdom's efforts, combined with his AI efforts in the neighboring United Arab Emirates, have the potential to create a new epicenter in the tech world.

