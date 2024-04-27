Google One is more complex to understand than ever





Google continues to make Google One more complex, and features are becoming obsolete. Google One was supposed to simplify things. It was meant to be a neat subscription that replaced cluttered drive storage and photo backups, and added some extra perks. But these days, Google One feels like a subscription game of whack-a-mole, with features appearing and disappearing faster than they can be used. Look at the recent news that Google will be shutting down its VPN service later this year.

Introducing Google One, which was aimed at streamlining a company's various storage plans

Google One was announced in 2018 and launched later that year. The idea behind this service was to simplify Google's various cloud storage plans. We've unified Drive storage, expanded Google Photos benefits, and added benefits like live support for subscribers. The focus was on clarity and value for users.

However, Google did not include YouTube Premium (and YouTube Music) in its subscription. This was clearly a missed opportunity and left many users scratching their heads. Why didn't the company's all-in-one Google package include the company's most successful products?

Things got even more confusing with the introduction of niche features like “premium video calling” and “dark web monitoring.” These felt more like Google trying to justify its pricing than genuine benefits. No one really wanted such a random feature.

Google VPN is here to stay. Another Google product that will help you in your graveyard.

Google added VPN protection to Google One subscriptions in 2023. This was clearly a move made to compete with the Apple One subscription, which included Apple's version of his VPN. Google's VPN was reasonably useful once I started using it. Let's be clear: Google's VPN was not a full-fledged VPN like those offered by other proprietary companies. There was no no-logs policy, no strong encryption protocols, and no kill switch functionality. Plus, it's Google, and we all know what the company does with personal data.

Google VPN is scheduled to be retired by the end of the year. Google announced the retirement of VPN for Google One subscribers less than a year after its introduction, effectively increasing the price of Google One by removing the feature. We decided that without a price that reflected this, the benefits were lost.

Magic Eraser Confusion This is a gimmick to try before you buy, not a feature

Magic Eraser is an effective tool for removing unnecessary elements from your photos. Google announced this feature in 2023 and made it seem like all Google One subscribers would have access to this tool. Ah, this is Google we're talking about.

The company recently announced that Magic Eraser will be limited even to Google One subscribers. Currently, it's a “try before you buy” situation and you are limited to editing 10 items per month. If you purchase an expensive 2 TB subscription to Google One, you'll get the full power of Magic Eraser. This isn't exactly customer-friendly, but it's certainly clear that Google wants to incentivize this more expensive plan instead of offering more options between a paltry 200 GB and a whopping 2 TB. matches.

2 TB tier Similar to 200 GB tier, but with AI

The 2 Terabyte tier of Google One comes with everything included in the lower tiers, but to sweeten the deal, Google is giving you completely unlimited use of Magic Eraser and Google Gemini Advanced. Masu. But it's expensive. After taxes, it comes out to about $30 per month. If you're an avid AI user and paid for ChatGPT 4, this might actually be worth switching to. After all, with this you get almost unlimited storage. But for those of us who don't see AI as anything more than a gimmick, there's nothing that justifies this price increase.

Related articles We're tired of AI being shoved down our throats. Stop pretending machine learning tricks are real AI improvements. The parade of gimmicks continues. Google One is all show and no substance.

Google One doesn't feel like a full-fledged subscription unless you pay top-tier prices. Sure, there are some perks built in, but they feel like gimmicks. Enjoy premium video calling. Sounds fancy, but do you really need cartoony video effects and noise cancellation for a quick chat with grandma?

Dark web monitoring sounds dramatic in theory, but can it really protect you? At best, it will show you which passwords have been compromised, and this is something good password managers have been doing for years. That's what happened. And let's not talk about how useless the “expanded appointment schedule” actually is. In fact, you can enter events into your calendar for free.

Fierce competition with Apple Apple One overwhelms Google One Image source: Apple One

Look at the Apple One side and cry. This is a subscription service done right. Apple brings together many great services into one seamless package. We're talking about iCloud storage, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, VPN, and custom email domains. If you get the top tier with 2TB of storage, you also get Apple Fitness and Apple News+.

No gimmicks here. They are really convenient services. If Google doesn't take action, Apple's temptation will only grow stronger. We avid Android users want something similar from Google.

What should Google One be? Just add these and you can satisfy your users once and for all

Google, if you listen, we know that subscriptions can be very lucrative. But that's wrong. Constantly adding and removing features muddies the landscape and undermines your value proposition. We don't want gimmicks.

Here's what we want:

Storage: Drive, Gmail, and Photos share storage. I understand that. I'm happy with what Google One offers in this regard.

YouTube Premium: You must get YouTube Premium as part of your Google One subscription. Heck, I'd be willing to pay more for Google One if it came with this.

YouTube Music: The same goes for YouTube Music. I would like to have it all together for one price.

Gemini: You have a real chance to be different from others here. Gemini Advanced as part of Google One is great value.

reality check

We're locked into Google's ecosystem for now, but that doesn't mean Google gets a blank slate to exploit our loyalty. Give us a clear reason to pay your hard earned money for Google One. Then we will remain. If you don't focus on great features rather than gimmicks, you risk leaving even the most dedicated users out for greener pastures.

Related articles My experience with a stolen iPhone proves that Android users shouldn't be jealous of AppleCare Theft and loss of AppleCare+ isn't as big as you might expect

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidpolice.com/google-one-is-more-complex-than-ever/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos