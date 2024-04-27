Download Roboquest v1.2.0 for free





Roboquest v1.2.0 Free Download PC Gaming Setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing indie action game.

Roboquest v1.2.0 for PC 2023 Overview

Roboquest is a fast-paced FPS with Roguelite mechanics that can be played in solo or two-player co-op. Shoot and slash your way through randomly generated environments, picking up upgrades along the way and destroying the powerful big bad bosses you encounter. Upgrade your base camp and unlock ongoing upgrades to customize your playstyle and go deeper in each subsequent round. FAST ACTION Master the frenetic action mechanics in order to run and jump through levels with evasive maneuvers against enemy infernos. GUARDIAN CLASSES Choose from several classes: Bullet your army of drones, blast many enemies at once with a powerful missile or sneak up for a surprise attack. BUILD CUSTOMIZATION – Create your own build along the way with unique sets of upgrades for each class, find powerful synergies and further customize your gameplay. Weapon Diversity From standard rifles, shotguns and snipers to powerful mortars and flare pistols, Roboquest offers a huge variety of Weapons to choose from. Randomized levels each with a different theme and atmosphere. Created with a careful mix of pre-made weapons and random pieces, the levels offer a new challenge each round. Run, fall, run again, tough challenges await, and mastery is required. Learn the enemy's path and master movement and shooting to win. Prepare to return to your base camp if evil robots destroy you. Continuous Upgrades Collect wrenches during your runs and use them to upgrade your base camp and unlock new items and gameplay options to help you delve deeper into the game each round. – COOPERATION Immerse yourself in battle alone or in two-player co-op with your bot (and find more bots through cross-platform and public matchmaking). REFINED EXPERIENCE A responsive input system with several quality of life under-the-radar features to make it as smooth as possible and make sure nothing gets in your way when you unleash havoc on the evil robots. High-octane original soundtrack, specially designed soundtrack supports fast-paced gameplay and smashing robots. The year is 2700. Humans live scattered across the desert, struggling to survive. It seems very depressing. Until a young girl named Max stumbles across an old Guardian Robot, lying abandoned in the sand. She reactivated it, knowing that with a Guardian by her side, she might be able to give humanity a fighting chance. Together, the two begin to explore the mysterious canyons that surround them, searching for answers and a way to survive. There's only one problem. The canyons are crawling with evil robots, determined to stop them from progressing. But who are they? What do they guard?

Technical specifications for this version. Game Version: v1.2.0 Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Repack Set: Game File Name: Roboquest_v1_2_0.zip Game Download Size: 5.3 GBMD5SUM: 0116da41c7c52712d1648f72686081cb

System requirements for Roboquest v1.2.0

Before you start Roboquest v1.2.0 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: i3 4130 * Memory: 8GB RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 6GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: i5 6500 * Memory: 16GB of RAM * Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 6GB of available space

Download Roboquest v1.2.0 for free

Click on the button below to start Roboquest v1.2.0. It's a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided a direct link to the complete setup of the game.

