Tech Center of Gravity receives grant – Troy Record





Troy, New York Tech Center of Gravity (CoG) received a manufacturing grant from FuzeHub through the Jeff Lawrence Innovation Fund.

FuzeHub is a nonprofit organization that provides small and medium-sized manufacturers guided access to an extensive network of industry experts, programs, and resources to solve business growth challenges. The company awards grants annually through its Innovation Fund, named in honor of Jeff Lawrence, a longtime member of the Center for Economic Growth.

Lawrence is remembered as an invaluable and generous leader to many in the region's business community and a tireless advocate of manufacturing innovation across the state.

Consisting of more than $1 million annually, the Innovation Fund supports a series of activities aimed at accelerating technology development and commercialization across New York State. This is made possible through funding and support from the Empire State Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR). and the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

As part of the fund, FuzeHub is offering manufacturing grants to nonprofit organizations, including higher education institutions, for proposals for “innovative projects partnering with small and medium-sized manufacturers in New York state.”

This year, FuzeHub awarded seven grants to collaborative projects across the state, one in each major geographic region. CoG was selected as a Capital Region grant recipient and will receive $65,000 for a joint project with Uncagged Innovations Inc. entitled “Bringing Leather Production Back to New York with Sustainable Innovation.” Become.

Uncagged Innovations is a biomaterials company that turns grain byproducts into sustainable leather alternatives. It simply bypasses the cow by repurposing the grain fed to the cow directly into leather. Their BioLeather is made for fashion, automotive and interior decoration. With these grants, Uncagged Innovations is enhancing its material finishing techniques to meet the diverse aesthetics demanded by designers.

The grant recipients represent some of New York State's most promising innovative companies, NYSTAR Executive Director Ben Verschulen said in a news release. By funding their projects, we are not only fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, but also paving the way for sustainable growth, job creation, and a thriving business environment for every community in our state. Masu. ”

FuzeHub Executive Director Elena Galuk said in a release that the award winners showcase a never-ending sample of innovation coming out of New York state. From artificial intelligence and machine learning to health and chronic disease treatments, our ingenuity knows no limits. I am proud of our commitment to supporting them through essential funding and support services.

