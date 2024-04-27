“An integrated device that can collect ambient thermal energy”





Researchers at the University of Utah's College of Engineering have discovered a promising new solution for powering wireless devices used to monitor cars, industrial machinery, and agricultural products.

An innovative battery called a pyroelectrochemical cell has the potential to fuel system sensors that are notoriously difficult to charge, operate, and keep running efficiently in the field.

The driving force behind this research is the need to power sensors that monitor engine, machinery, plant, and soil conditions at remote locations. The new batteries are made of materials that change their electrical properties as they cool and heat, thereby powering devices based on temperature fluctuations in the environment.

This phenomenon creates an electric field within the battery, which can store energy for various purposes. The new pyroelectrochemical cells also don't have the hurdles of solar cells of getting enough sunlight for optimal power and maintaining cleanliness.

Two associate professors of mechanical engineering, Rosanne Warren and Shad Roundy, developed and first tested the pyroelectrochemical cell and published their results in the journal Energy and Environmental Sciences.

“This is our idea for an integrated device that harvests ambient thermal energy and converts it directly into electrochemical energy stored in the form of supercapacitors or batteries, with applications in the Internet of Things and distributed sensors. '' Warren explained.

Although the level of energy harvesting remains low, this development is a major advance as sensors can be distributed and do not require on-site charging. By simply raising and lowering the temperature, new batteries can generate enough charge to be useful in many industries.

This means that wireless sensor systems can be completely energy independent and reduce waste from current energy harvesting technologies. Pyroelectric cells could ultimately be the key to enabling smarter environments that drive energy savings and save companies money on wasteful outdated technology and battery replacements.

This is another exciting step in the movement to improve battery performance, reduce global gas pollution, and protect people and food from extreme weather events caused by climate change. By reducing the amount of manual monitoring required on site, companies can save on labor costs while ensuring safer equipment and conditions for workers. This latest innovation complements the efforts of other organizations such as LG and Panasonic that are addressing similar goals with new battery technologies.

Looking to the future, the researchers plan to take their research results out of the lab and into the field for practical demonstrations. They use circuit modeling to optimize functionality and design the cells to produce up to 100 microjoules per square centimeter in just one heating/cooling cycle. Researchers say this is enough power for regular sensor updates, especially while the sensors operate autonomously and generate energy.

