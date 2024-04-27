Axion processor: Google announces first Arm-based CPU





At the recent Google Next '24 conference, Google announced Axion, the first custom Arm-based CPU designed for data centers. The new processors, which utilize the Arm Neoverse V2 CPU architecture, are expected to be available to customers later this year.

According to the cloud provider, Axion offers 30% better performance than the fastest general-purpose Arm-based instances available in the cloud. Additionally, it promises up to 50% better performance and up to 60% more energy efficiency compared to comparable current-generation x86-based instances. Amin Vahdat, engineering fellow and vice president at Google, writes:

Axion is powered by Titanium, a system of purpose-built custom silicon microcontrollers and incremental scale-out offloading. Titanium offload handles platform operations such as networking and security, increasing the capacity of Axion processors and improving performance for customer workloads. Titanium also offloads storage I/O processing to Hyperdisk. Hyperdisk is a new block storage service that decouples performance from instance size and can be dynamically provisioned in real time.

Even though Google claims “significant performance improvements for general-purpose workloads,” no details or benchmarks are provided. Google is the latest cloud hyperscaler to develop custom Arm-based processors, and Axion now competes with AWS Graviton, already in its fourth generation, and the recently announced Microsoft Cobalt. Technology analyst Matthew Kimball writes:

As a result, all three of the largest cloud providers (AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud) have become first-party silicon architects. And of course, Oracle Cloud leverages Ampere at scale. If you're wondering about Arm's position in the data center CPU market, don't.

Axion is built on the standard Armv9 architecture and instruction set, and Google promises that customers will be able to use Axion with many managed services, including Compute Engine, Kubernetes Engine, Dataproc, Dataflow, and Cloud Batch. Masu. Vahadat added:

Google also has a rich history of contributing to the Arm ecosystem. We built and open sourced Android, Kubernetes, Tensorflow, and Go languages, and worked closely with Arm and industry partners to optimize them for the Arm architecture.

On Hacker News, user soulbadguy commented:

There is another interesting challenge for Intel (and to a lesser extent AMD). Between the shift in share of computing to AI accelerators (and NVIDIA) and most cloud providers having in-house custom chips, how does Intel position itself over the next 5-10 years? I wonder if it is.

Virtual machines based on Axion processors will be available in preview only in the coming months. Add user mtmail as follows:

From the eight testimonies, it is clear that the company has not been able to test anything yet.

Although the new processors are not yet available to customers, Google has already migrated several internal services to Arm-based servers, including BigTable, Spanner, BigQuery, Blobstore, Pub/Sub, Google Earth Engine, and the YouTube advertising platform. It is claimed that . No pricing information provided.

