Can Mauritius replicate its success in financial services with technology?





Mauritius is one of Africa's leading financial services hubs. This small island is home to some of the continent's leading banks, investment companies, asset managers and insurance companies. Over the past few years, technology industries around the world have been trying to replicate this success.

The Mauritius startup ecosystem is in its infancy at best, with minimal influx of venture capital and only a handful of startups making an impact in the region. The country's innovative entrepreneurs, curious investors, and progressive government policies are working to accelerate ecosystem growth to the next level.

Regulatory sandboxes are being developed for central bank digital currencies, fintech promotion agencies, and blockchain applications. The country has the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council, which aims to fund innovative ideas in robotics, blockchain, AI and cloud computing, and the Mauritius Research and Innovation Council, which aims to foster innovation in emerging technologies. There is the Mauritius Emerging Technologies Council. The country also has a number of policies in place to support innovation. These include the National ICT Policy, the Digital Mauritius 2030 Strategic Plan and the Mauritius Artificial Intelligence Strategy.

South African fintech startup Peach Payments, which was founded in 2012 and raised $30 million last year, entered the Mauritian market in 2021. To date, the company has accepted more than 200 merchants in the country and has partnered with several major commercial banks. To provide online payment gateway products. Sandeep Chhagar, chief operating officer of Peach Payments, said Mauritius' double tax agreements with many countries and easy exchange controls make it possible for fintech companies like Peach Payments to do business there. It is said that there is Mauritius offers international payment processors a competitive advantage not found anywhere else, which makes it a very lucrative market, Chagar told TechCabal.

Challenges facing local startups

Despite the success of international and more established startups like Peach Payments, local startups have struggled to gain significant traction. Latest figures show that Mauritian startups have raised just $1.7 million in venture funding, according to data from research firm Disrupt Africa. Fabrice Boulle, managing partner at VC firm Equitable Ventures, says Mauritius' status as a small country has a serious impact on its attractiveness to VCs. VC is a game of scale, and for a startup focused solely on the Mauritian market, it will be difficult for a VC to write a check for a company whose market is at most 1.7 million people.

This point is further reiterated by Suyash Sumaroo, co-founder of Horizon Africa, a blockchain development startup. The company claims to be one of the first African companies to launch a blockchain solution, but it has failed to gain traction, and Smaroo partly attributes that to the Mauritian startup's lack of visibility. alluding to. This is an unfortunate cycle, as investors think Mauritius is too small a market and rarely needs capital to expand outside the country, Smaroo told TechCabal. .

Understanding the constraints that come with operating in such a small market, there are several accelerator programs in the country that help startups scale beyond the island nation. Among them are Turbine, La Plage Factory and Mauritius Startup Incubator. Turbine, based in the capital Port Louis, has accelerated more than 150 startups since its founding in 2016. These include Reclyclean, a cleantech startup based in Mauritius and Cape Town, and LeanSearch, a martech startup with operations in Mauritius. , the UK and Europe, and KONEKTWA, a platform that allows influencers to connect directly with brands.

Startups in the Turbine cohort go through several phases, including pre-incubation, where ideas are developed into business plans. Incubation involves a year of developing your MVP and refining your go-to-market strategy. Also at Acceleration, he spends six months learning how to pitch to investors. According to Turbine representatives, the program has made a significant contribution to helping startups build scalable businesses. We only highlight SDG-focused startups whose innovations are helping to address salient pain points and improve the lives of people in Mauritius at scale.

Beyond the incubation and acceleration provided by companies like Turbine, Mauritian startups also need to be satisfied with ensuring their innovations comply with the country's regulatory framework. In the financial services sector, a friendly regulatory environment has led to great success, but in the technology sector, startups need to work with governments to devise friendly regulations from scratch.

This is where the work of organizations like Mauritius Fintech Hub can help. The organization was founded in 2018 with a mission to devise strategies to boost fintech development in the country, and works with startups and regulators to help them find common ground. This helps foster innovation while ensuring that ideas and implementation stay within the law and that startups do not operate in regulatory gray areas.

According to Benazeer Saidoo, CEO of the Mauritius FinTech Hub, the sandboxing efforts undertaken by the hub in collaboration with startups and regulators have created a regulatory framework in the country. The past two years have also seen the introduction of frameworks to regulate virtual assets, which has provided more clarity on what is happening with virtual assets, Saido told TechCabal.

Replicating success in technology

Chagger said the country's liberal regulatory regime, which extends to the technology sector, could contribute to major advances in the country. Due to the regulatory environment, international players in industries such as cryptocurrencies are looking to Mauritius from an expansion or establishment perspective.

But for entrepreneurs like Smaroo, without the necessary capital, the enabling regulatory environment is unlikely to provide enough growth to establish Mauritius as a technology hub. We need to break the cycle in which promising companies only last a maximum of three years due to lack of funding. Breaking this cycle starts with building businesses that VCs can invest in, and investors like Boul believe incubators and accelerators can play a role. I see organizations like Turbine as contributing significantly to building resilient businesses beyond Mauritius' borders.

Mauritius is home to some of the world's largest financial institutions, and with internet and smartphone penetration rates of 87% and 79% respectively, it has what it takes to build a strong technology ecosystem. It seems that. Perhaps most important is the seemingly common goal of innovators, regulators, and other ecosystem players to replicate the success of financial services in technology. Only time will tell whether the country can ultimately achieve this goal.

