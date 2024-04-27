Lauderdale County breaks ground on new innovation center





FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Lauderdale County Schools is expanding to meet the needs of a growing number of students.

The district held a groundbreaking ceremony for the innovation center on Friday.

Lauderdale County Innovation Center is located next to the Workforce Development Center and Agriculture Center. The project has been in the works for eight years and school leaders said the new facility would create further opportunities for pupils.

Lauderdale County School Board President Ronnie Owens said, “We need to give them the best education possible, and we need to expand their options as much as possible. This is just more options. It's not too much,” he said.

The Innovation Center will offer students a variety of career tech programs and vocational training.

“The purpose of education is to prepare children for industry,” said Alabama Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth. “We want these students to be ready for 21st century jobs as soon as they graduate high school.”

Last year, the lieutenant governor awarded the facility a $5 million grant.

“We want to make sure that our tax dollars are used to educate all students, not just those who attend college,” Ainsworth said.

The new school will replace the Allen Thorton Technical Center, but the new school's name will remain.

“It will allow us to serve more students,” said Allen Thorton Technical Center Principal Scott Jones. “Right now, it's full. We've had to turn some students away. It's also more centrally located. This means West End students will have less travel time and more time in the classroom. can be increased.”

The new building could open to students as early as 2026.

“This could be life-changing and game-changing, not just for our students, but for our school system and the entire surrounding community,” Owens said.

School leaders said the Innovation Center and Workforce Development Center will offer new classes and expand instructional hours. After traditional classes are over, students and adults can take courses to learn trade skills and earn additional certifications.

