Grow your mentoring network – Intuit Blog





In this final blog of our Mentoring Women in Technology series, we expand our mentorship network, including trade associations and programs dedicated to connecting, inspiring, and supporting women and other underrepresented groups in technology. We provide further advice on how to:

Mentorship is not about focusing on one advisor across the scope and duration of a career. You can receive different types of support over time and often at the same time. Similarly, working with multiple mentors with different profiles expands the range of perspectives and guidance available to you. This is why the Tech Women @ Intuit (TWI) Mentorship Program is designed around a six-month period, and mentees and mentors are encouraged to rotate into new pairs on a regular basis. That's one. “You don't need one mentor, you should have many,” says Crystal Robinson-Pipersburgh, manager of Intuit's data engineering group. No one is good at everything.

Over time, as your network of current and past mentors grows, there can be compounding benefits. “Mentorship is an important part of building a personal board of directors, a trusted group of people who can support you on your path to self-discovery,” said Alex Balazs, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Intuit. ” states.

In previous blogs, we discussed why mentorship is important, how to make it productive, and how to get started. Now is the time to reflect on how you can build a mentoring network that you can turn to whenever new career challenges, opportunities, or turning points arise.

both wide and deep

Kimbra Brookstein, global leader for Tech Women @ Intuit and staff program leader for DEI in Tech, recommends seeking out mentors from diverse backgrounds to expand the value of your network. Make sure she has talent representing a variety of industries, genders, functions, and careers. level. When you think about building what you want to learn, always remember to include people who don't look like you in the feedback loop. Gathering feedback from a diverse group can help you discover areas of opportunity you didn't know you had and even superpowers you didn't realize you had.

Diversity on individual boards can and should extend beyond the current organization. Former manager, colleague, lecturer. Industry connections established through peer networking, user groups, or hackathons. And even authors or speakers whose work you admire can be valuable mentors.

At any given time, some mentoring relationships become highly active, while others remain dormant and can become active at critical moments. At certain points in your career, you need a lot of people to help you in certain situations. Denise McInerney, director of development at Intuit, says you can't always talk to them, but you can talk to them right away when you need them.

Create connections where connections are made

Industry associations and events are great places to find mentors through formal programs and networking opportunities. for example:

We hope you enjoy our blog on mentorship in technology and find it helpful in advancing your own career journey. If you're interested in exploring mentorship opportunities as part of the Intuit organization, visit Intuit's career site to learn how you can join the team.

