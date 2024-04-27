NHS uses Google drones to transport blood samples between London hospitals





The NHS will use Google's autonomous drones to fly blood samples between hospitals in London to speed up medical tests.

Wing, a drone pilot company owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, has been selected to deliver high-priority samples between Guy's Hospital and St Thomas' Hospital in south London.

The trials could start as early as this summer and would be the first use of a Wings drone in the UK, meaning the company is likely to outpace Amazon by the time it goes on sale later this year.

The company's white and yellow aircraft is about 1 meter tall and wide and can fly up to 58 mph and up to 6 mph.

The company is working with medical logistics company Appian. Appian is made up of former NHS doctors and Google employees, and its drone trials are funded by the health service.

Wings' involvement in the case was revealed through an airspace change proposal submitted to the Civil Aviation Authority. The proposal included an image of a drone emblazoned with the Wings logo, although the company name was redacted.

The drones will fly between the hospital's rooftops, and flights will be limited to 10 per day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Currently, hundreds of blood samples are delivered from Guy's Hospital to St Thomas' laboratory every week to monitor patients after kidney transplants.

Currently, deliveries are made twice a day by bicycle couriers, but it is hoped that more frequent and faster drone deliveries will result in fewer delays in sample processing.

The trial is likely to start as early as July and last six months, but if successful it could be expanded.

A 2018 report by the research charity Nesta suggested London could create a drone delivery network between hospitals.

Wing provides drone deliveries for companies such as Walmart in the US and is also working with Appian in Ireland. Both companies said last year that they were considering options in the UK.

Wing said: As announced in August, we are exploring opportunities in the UK through our partnership with Apian. Our goal is to pioneer the testing of medical drone delivery to best serve patients and healthcare workers.

He said the details are still in the investigation stage.

Appian said it does not comment on ongoing airspace change proposals. Amazon has announced plans to begin flying drones in the UK by the end of this year.

