Best Buy's big 3-day sale offers great deals on top technology, major appliances, and more





Best Buy has officially launched a new 3-day sale offering exciting deals on tech gadgets, home goods, and more. If you want to upgrade your device or buy a new set of appliances, now is the perfect time to shop. Apple, Samsung, LG, Whirlpool and more are participating, so it's your chance to save on big-name brand items too. This event runs from his April 26th to April 28th, so grab everything you want before prices go back to normal.

To help, we've researched the sales and picked out some of the best offers. We've also rounded up the best TV deals from Best Buy sales. Please note the April 28th expiration date and complete your purchase before then.

LG/CNET

You can't beat the picture quality of an OLED screen. When it comes to premium TVs, it's hard to beat the LG OLED C3. If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema experience, Best Buy's sale offers discounts on your favorite TVs in a variety of sizes.

Samsung/CNET

This QN900C QLED 8K smart TV is one of the brightest TVs Samsung has ever released. Peak brightness is 4,000 nits. Samsung also claims this TV has improved picture quality, improved local dimming, 14-bit processing, AI upscaling, automatic HDR remastering, and anti-reflection technology.

CNET

Whether you've recently moved or are patiently using an old appliance that's long overdue for a replacement, Best Buy's deals can help you save big on appliances. Save up to 40% on everything from refrigerators and microwaves to dishwashers, ranges, cooktops, washers and dryers.

Ring/CNET

These Ring security cameras are weatherproof, making them perfect for outdoor installations. Uses the rechargeable battery built into the camera. This camera has 720p live video streaming capabilities and motion sensing capabilities.

Apple/CNET

This 6th generation iPad Mini model comes with 64GB of storage. It also has cellular capabilities and works with 5G carrier plans to help you stay connected wherever you go using cellular data. It has an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it easier to take on the go than other models. It features a fast A15 processor, upgraded USB-C port, Touch ID, and long battery life.

Shark/CNET

This 3-in-1 device from Shark includes an air purifier, heater, and fan. This way you can do everything you need in one place. This purifier can cover up to 1,000 square feet, making it ideal for large spaces. Heater mode and fan mode are also purified. It also automatically tracks and adjusts for a hands-free experience.

SodaStream/CNET

This machine is used to make carbonated water in the comfort of your home. Comes with Art sparkling water maker machine, quick connect 60 liter CO2 cylinder and dishwasher safe 1 liter carbonating bottle.All you need to bring is water

DeLonghi/CNET

This DeLonghi Dinamica Plus is a fully automatic espresso machine with a built-in grinder that can make 16 customizable drinks. Connect to the app on your phone and you can customize your settings to get your favorite beer.

More deals at Best Buy:

Some items listed may have additional discounts for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been thinking about signing up, now might be your chance. These subscriptions are paid accounts, but the money you get in extra savings during this event or throughout the year is worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are also some other perks like his free 2-day shipping with no minimums and extended return period.

To help you save even more on your devices, we've rounded up some great deals on phones, laptops, and TVs to help you keep more money in your pocket.

