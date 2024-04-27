Accenture: Human-centered AI will transform the energy industry





In a blog post, he said technology is no longer just a tool for automation and optimization.

It increases human potential. Human by design means not developing technology that completely replaces humans. We don't design technology that ignores human touch, user experience, and human ingenuity. Instead, the human aspect is at the heart of the technology we build.

How is AI adding a human touch to the energy industry?

Emanuels' findings provided an example of how to adopt a human-by-design approach. Energy companies create new experiences for customers and employees, such as AI-based agents that help solve fuel card queries and discover new compounds from hydrocarbons.

AI is positively impacting the energy sector by playing a role in exploration, production, and refineries, to name a few, and ensuring compliance and health and safety measures are met. There is no doubt about it. But one point Emmanuel emphasizes is that virtual elements require human guidance.

There are risks in using AI, so proper human guidance and oversight is important. The AI ​​generation is suffering from hallucinations, he added.

The quality of recommendations is determined by the quality of the data, the data sources used, how the data is extracted, the knowledge graph, and the recommendation engine.

Humans must be present to evaluate Gen AI recommendations, and they must be properly trained to recognize how those recommendations were generated.

One way to do this is with a digital twin, which is a virtual model of a physical object. This is an approach frequently used across the industry, particularly in simulating hazardous work environments or hard-to-reach locations such as offshore wind turbines.

But Emmanuel says today's digital twins are as much about stimulation as they are about simulation.

These enable a more immersive training experience for staff, improving health and safety effectiveness before venturing into hazardous areas, he explained. Not only does it remove humans from dangerous tests, but it also allows problems to be more accurately identified or predicted.

As advances in technology continue to deliver results and the innovations behind them ensure future excellence, it's important to remember the human element, even if some of it may still be incomprehensible. Yes, and it's also important to understand how essential it is to put humans at the center of technology development. Especially since it originated from humans in the first place.

