Google's unexpected new Nest device reveals a chaotic future





Nest Hub Max, Google's large smart display, speaker, and virtual assistant, is… [+] Android Smart Home Display on display during Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, ​​Spain on March 2, 2023. (Photo by Joan Cros/NurPhoto, Getty Images)

NurPhoto (from Getty Images)

In a new development, Google may be working on new smart home hardware. New evidence suggests that the company plans to release an upgraded Nest Hub Max and new Nest Audio devices at some point in the future.

This discovery comes from 9to5Google's teardown of the latest Google Home app (version 3.16). After decompiling the files and examining the code, the site found references to an unreleased device explicitly labeled as “Nest Hub Max” and another device called “Nest Audio.” These look like new devices because they are named in line with previous iterations.

Interestingly, according to 9To5Google, the new Nest Hub Max will come with Google Assistant, just like the current Nest Hub series. For months, it seemed like the writing was on the wall when it came to Assistant and the devices that depended on it.

The Google Pixel Tablet is designed as both a smart home device with a speaker dock and a standard tablet. This, along with the removal of Google's Assistant features and the rise of Gemini, suggests that the company is done with the platform.

As it stands now, a new Nest display running Assistant would be a surprising move from Google. What we don't know is whether Gemini will play a role in new smart home devices. Presumably, Gemini will come to the Nest Hub via a dedicated app, similar to the Pixel 8 series.

More from FORBES Google issues sudden feature removal warning to all Nest Hub users By Janhoi McGregor

The Nest Audio is a fairly simple speaker, but the refreshed Nest Hub Max intrigued me. I previously wrote about how Gemini could transform the Nest series if Google finds a way to integrate them.

Geminis are true domestic helpers, or have the potential to be. I entered the recipe into Gemini and asked it to itemize the ingredients and add them to my Google Keep shopping list. Her first two tasks performed perfectly, but she couldn't connect to Keep.

If there's a future where we can do that, and I think we will because this is all Google technology, that would be very exciting. When you tell Gemini Nest Hub to find three different recipes and add the ingredients to your shopping list, it's instantly ready on your smartphone and requires no manual intervention other than a single prompt. As explained in this story.

The problem is that Gemini doesn't yet have the ability to control smart home devices, and Google's engineering team doesn't know how complex it would be to make this happen. The fact that it can persist in Assistant even with new hardware suggests it's not that simple.

There are other areas where Google needs to improve with Nest. For example, touch responsiveness and overall product reliability. But if these devices ever make it to market, it will be interesting to see what Google does with them in the age of generative AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2024/04/27/google-new-nest-hub-max-nest-audio-assistant-gemini-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos