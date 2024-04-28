What to expect when you look forward to Google I/O 2024





In the world of technology, developer conferences are like birthdays. These mega events occur every year and remind us that the rhythm of life and time is a never-ending cycle. The same goes for Google I/O 2024.

This year, expect to hear a lot of talk about Google's foray into AI and where Gemini will venture next. We've learned that Google has announced its upcoming Pixel hardware, including the long-awaited Pixel 8a (who knew society was clamoring for a mid-range, affordable smartphone?) and new features in Android 15. We expect to see a glimpse of it. Also, find out if Google has anything planned. In the metas realm of augmented reality.

How to participate in Google I/O 2024

Don't make the Google I/O 2024 keynote into a drinking game, especially since Google CEO Sundar Pichai utters the word AI so often. Start time on May 14, 2024 is 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. You can watch it live on Google's website or on YouTube. You don't need to register for the conference to watch anything.

If you end up playing a drinking game during your perhaps two-hour keynote, you might want to enjoy a green smoothie or kombucha instead.

Expectations for Gemini AI

Google has always been passionate about artificial intelligence. For the past decade, the company has been extolling the nuts and bolts of machine learning algorithms and how they improve the products we use every day. This year's Google I/O could be another step forward, as the company is significantly shifting resources to focus on what AI like Gemini can do for all of its existing consumer products. There is a gender.

More than 20 sessions are available to Google I/O developer attendees, including one focused on Gemma. I'm particularly interested in this workshop on automating tasks in Google Workspace. This is what we expect Gemini to be used for in the first place.

Expect Pixel hardware

Google's annual developer conference is typically not an event where at least hardware is taken outside. This was not the case before. For the past few years, Google has used the conference to tease what's coming next or to launch its next generation of cheap phones. Last year at Google I/O 2023, we announced the Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

Most Android believers expect to see the Pixel 8a in stores after the keynote. This smartphone is expected to be a resale of the Pixel 8, but at a lower price. You might hear about another of his Pixel Tablets without a dock. I would also appreciate it if you could let me know if Google plans to release the Google Pixel Fold 2 at the same time as his Pixel 9 later this year. we will see.

Augmented reality?

There's talk about whether Google will promote its augmented reality platform, aka Android XR. Meta opened up Horizon OS to third parties this week, so it should be an interesting competition if the two immersive platforms catch on. But so far, all my colleague Kyle Barr and I can decipher from the session list is that Google Maps has an update to share and it has nothing to do with Android XR. Let's take another look.

How to follow Google I/O

Check out the sessions streamed live on the Google I/O website starting May 14th. You can also point your browser at Gizmodo. It covers everything announced at Google's annual developer night.

