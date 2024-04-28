Google aims to throw out ad tech antitrust lawsuit before trial





(Bloomberg) – Alphabet Inc.’s Google asked a judge to throw out a lawsuit brought by the Justice Department alleging it monopolized technology used to buy and sell online ads, saying the Justice Department had manufactured a market for the lawsuit but still It claimed that it could not prove its legal rights. Tech giants control at least 70% of it.

Google argued that antitrust enforcers had created a market specifically for this case of display ads appearing on the open web. This excludes key competitors such as Metaplatforms' Facebook and Instagram, Amazon.com Inc. and ByteDance's TikTok, all of which have become search giants for selling ads online and in apps. , the company said in a court filing. Friday.

Google says in a motion for summary judgment that it can end the case without a trial, saying there can't be a serious argument that advertising on mobile apps and social media should be excluded from market share calculations. Stated.

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general sued Google last year, accusing it of monopolizing the online advertising technology market. The lawsuit comes on the heels of another lawsuit filed in 2020 by Texas and other states alleging similar antitrust violations.

Antitrust enforcement officials argue that Google's dominance in advertising technology allows advertisers to keep at least $0.30 for every dollar they spend through the company's online advertising tools. The lawsuit alleges that Google abused its access to information about competitors' bids for ad space to favor its own advertising tools and harm other ad exchanges by driving more ad bids to its platform. claims to have given it.

Google also said in its filing that even with the definition of a gerrymandered market, the company's share does not meet the 70% threshold that courts in this part of the country require for monopoly cases. The tech giant cited two previous cases in which it was found that a company needed to control at least 70% of the market to qualify as a monopoly. The Justice Department alleged in its complaint that Google controlled about 50% of the ad exchange market used to buy and sell online ads.

The case is United States v. Google, 23-108, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

