Big tech earnings: Big tech companies report strong first quarter numbers amid AI push





Technology giants Meta, Alphabet, and Microsoft have announced their first quarter 2024 earnings. Artificial intelligence (AI) continued to be a major spending area for all three companies. Take a closer look at the earnings report: Grow your technical skills with high valueSkills Course OfferingCollege Courses WebsiteIIM LucknowView IIML Executive Programs in Fintech, Banking, Applied Risk ManagementIIM KozhikodeIIMK Manager See Advanced Data Science for India Business School Visit ISB Professional Certification in Product Management Financials Visit Google: Google's parent company Alphabet reported strong financial results in Q1 2024. Profits amounted to $23.7 billion. Revenue was $80.5 billion, with growth driven by continued strength in cloud computing, YouTube, and online search advertising. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai cited artificial intelligence (AI) as a key driver of the companies' success.

Google also announced its first-ever dividend of 20 cents per share.

Investors cheered Google's parent company's announcement of a dividend and $70 billion in stock buybacks, sending the stock soaring more than 11% after the market opened. The company surpassed the $2 trillion market capitalization mark for the first time since November 2021.

Find stories you're interested in Microsoft: Microsoft reported revenue soared 17% year over year to $61.9 billion, and net income rose 20% to $21.9 billion. CEO Satyanadera attributes this to the company's strategic adoption of AI. This strong performance comes after Microsoft has been active in generative AI, including his groundbreaking $13 billion partnership with OpenAI, which he is the developer of ChatGPT in 2023. It's something. Under Nadella's leadership, AI has become a core driver of Microsoft's business, particularly through major cloud growth. Services like Azure. Microsoft shares rose 5% in after-hours trading after the strong results. Meta: Social media giant Meta Platforms reported a big first-quarter profit of $12.37 billion, more than doubling from $5.71 billion a year earlier. Increased advertising revenue played a key role, with the average price of advertising on Meta's platform also rising by 6%.

Shares of the parent company of Facebook and Instagram fell about 15% in extended trading, dropping its market capitalization to about $1 trillion.

From the CEO's desk, Zuckerberg acknowledged that the expected costs and expenses of the company's AI project would be a significant and long-term undertaking, causing investor discomfort and sending Meta's stock price down. “Historically, investing in building new scale experiences in our apps has been a very good long-term investment for us and for the investors who have stuck with us, and here we are again the first The signs are very positive,” he said.

He sought to appease investors and analysts by saying MetaAI's initial rollout is going well, with “tens of millions” of people already trying it.

Meanwhile, Google and Microsoft are already benefiting from their AI investments. “We're well underway in the Gemini era and there's great momentum across the company,” Pichai said, referring to the Gemini AI model that powers services across Google's platforms. “With our leadership in AI research and infrastructure, and our global product rollout, we are well positioned for the next wave of AI innovation.”

What's next? Amid a year of layoffs and efficiency gains, Zuckerberg told analysts that Meta will focus on AI projects and integration with Llama 3 and its own apps such as WhatsApp and Instagram. Ta. The company also plans to roll out Meta AI in more languages ​​and countries in the coming months.

Microsoft plans to double down on its AI efforts in the coming quarters with Gemini and its applications. Microsoft also announced in March that it had hired Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind AI and Inflection AI, to lead its AI division, poaching one of the industry's key players from a promising startup.

Despite the strong numbers, challenges lie ahead for Google. The company is facing antitrust litigation in the U.S., and incorporating AI-generated content into its main search engine “will probably represent the biggest change to the search advertising market since its inception,” analysts said. .

In addition to Google, rivals such as Amazon, which competes in the AI ​​field, are also facing increased scrutiny from regulators in the United States and Europe. Earlier this year, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced an investment in AI as part of an effort to ensure regulatory oversight catches up with developments in the field and prevents major companies from crowding out competitors in a field expected to see seismic change in multiple areas. We have begun an investigation into the partnership. of business.

