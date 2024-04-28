What hasn't changed? Sundar Pichai reflects on his 20 years at Google





Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai reflected on his 20 years at Google on Friday, saying that while much has changed since he joined the company as a product manager in 2004, he still enjoys the same thrills he had working in Mountain View, California. He said he felt it. A company based in

Pichai shared his experience in an Instagram post, writing that April 26, 2004 was my first day at Google. A lot has changed since then, including technology, hair, and the number of people using our products. What hasn't changed is the thrill I get from working for this great company. Twenty years later, I still feel lucky. ”

Sundar Pichai's journey at Google:

As previously mentioned, 31-year-old Sundar Pichai joined Google in 2004 as a product manager. Over the next few years, the Indian-born executive worked on many important projects for the company, including the development of Google Chrome, Android, Google+, Maps, Search, and Advertising. He quickly became a confidant of his Google co-founder and then-CEO Larry Page, and his talent earned him the position of Google CEO in 2015.

At the time, in a memo announcing Sundar Pichai's promotion, Larry Page wrote: “Thunder has a great ability to look ahead and mobilize the team for things that are very important. We are very much on the same page when it comes to product. He is a great fit for this role.

Later, Alphabet CEO Larry Page and President Sergey Bin announced their retirement from the company, and Pichai was officially announced as Alphabet's CEO. In a letter announcing their promotions, Sergei and Brin wrote that Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a president. ”

“He (Sundar Pichai) will be the executive responsible for leading Google and managing the Alphabets investment in our Other Bets portfolio,” they added.

Sundar Pichai appears to be well compensated for his roles as CEO of Alphabet and Google, earning around $226 million in 2022, according to regulatory filings last year. It seems there is.

Published: April 27, 2024, 12:19 PM IST

