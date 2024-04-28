IREDA chief emphasizes innovative funding for renewable technologies





Mr. Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Renewable Energy Development Authority (IREDA), spoke at the 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on an innovative platform for new renewable energy technologies. highlighted the need for sustainable financing solutions. Participating in a panel discussion entitled 'New Interdependencies: Trust, Security and Climate Resilience', Pradip Kumar Das highlighted progress in India's energy transition and He emphasized the vital role of IREDA in promoting the introduction of renewable energy.

In his address, the IREDA CMD outlined India's ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030, positioning the country as a beacon of hope in fighting global climate change. He further highlighted India's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, and noted that the country has risen to fourth place in the world in installed renewable energy capacity due to rapid progress in the renewable energy sector. emphasized.

As India's purest green finance non-banking financial company (NBFC), IREDA plays a key role in accelerating the energy transition. The CMD highlighted IREDA's efforts in facilitating financing for energy transition projects, leveraging innovative financial instruments to reduce risks, and promoting private sector participation in the renewable energy sector.

The panel discussion also delved into the ongoing global energy crisis, with Pradip Kumar Das emphasizing the necessity of diversification and strong infrastructure to ensure energy security. He advocated regional market integration through a robust power grid. He proposed allocating 4-5% of domestic pension and insurance funds' assets under management (AUM) to renewable energy bonds to deepen the bond market and attract more global and domestic investment.

In his closing remarks, the CMD reaffirmed IREDA's unwavering commitment to the green economy, attracting investment, spearheading technological advances and advocating for policy reforms. As India moves towards achieving her net-zero emissions by 2070, IREDA is resolutely at the forefront, guiding the trajectory towards a sustainable and secure energy future.

