Hstoday TSA explores innovative solution for automated field data collection to enhance security screening





The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is inviting innovators and technology companies to submit ideas that could revolutionize the way operational data is collected in security environments. In an effort to improve the efficiency and performance of screening technology at airports, TSA is seeking cost-effective automated solutions to replace traditional, human-intensive data collection methods.

This effort is being facilitated through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Commercial Solutions Opening Pilot Program (CSOP). This program is designed to procure innovative commercial solutions under non-Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) authorities. The program, under Section 880 of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), extends from December 2022 to 2027 and will commit DHS to competitively procure cutting-edge goods, technologies, and services. be able to. The CSOP is designed to streamline the acquisition process, simplify contract terms, and reduce administrative burden and costs for both government and industry participants.

The focus of this CSOP request is to enhance TSA capabilities in automated field data collection. This includes the amount of time passengers spend at various points, such as the Travel Document Checker (TDC) podium, how long it takes passengers to retrieve their belongings, and the duration and reason for secondary checks, which current security equipment cannot detect. This includes collecting data that cannot be used.

TSA's Innovation Task Force (ITF) is eager to collaborate with companies that can provide new perspectives and technologies to address these challenges. Interested parties are encouraged to submit proposals and written preparations to the ITF by the deadline of May 6, 2024 at 3:00 pm (EST).

Click here to read more and submit your application.

Matt Seldon, BSc, is an editor at HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analysis. Matt holds a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales, UK. His diverse work experience includes positions in the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities in various companies in the private sector. Since first entering the workforce, he has written and edited various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes. Throughout his career, Matt has run a variety of social media campaigns on promotional and educational topics on platforms such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and LinkedIn. His educational campaigns have focused on topics such as philanthropic volunteerism in the public sector and personal financial goals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hstoday.us/industry/industry-news/tsa-seeks-innovative-solutions-for-automated-field-data-collection-to-enhance-security-screening/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

