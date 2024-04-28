Why should you use Google – General discussion





Where do I submit my Season 4 proficiency marks?

Why aren't there quests that take me to new NPCs?

Or do you keep them in the same location?

Or do you want to put it in the currency tab and stop filling your bag with currency?

Edit: Of course I read the tooltip!!

No one knows where the partition glass is. There was no quest I wanted to go to, and it was just a random place that the guards didn't tell me about!

It's not even on the map!

I've been playing this game for over 15 years now, so imagine how it feels for new players.

2 likes

this?

I have no idea what this currency is or where I can get it, but does it say where in the game I need to put it in?

13 likes

A) It's what you get for clearing H, getting KSM, or whatever is an equivalent PVP milestone. B) It's funny that OP didn't read the tooltip.

15 likes

Apparently it's difficult to read.

7 likes

thank you. I pulled the image from WoWhead, but I honestly wasn't sure if the tooltip was the same in-game.

video:

B)

And that.

It's very interesting that in cities 90% of people have difficulty finding a room to spend the whole day.

I've seen a lot of people on Discord, streams, and comment sections who just can't seem to get to the one quadrant of the city they're always in and can't seem to find where they need to go.

Watching people act stupid, you damn sleepwalkers.

2 likes

Make a game to remember where the parting glass is without looking it up

I thought I was wrong I turned around for a second and looked for a second option a few doors away from the place I finally found it, I thought it might have taken me longer to find where the bar was I didn't even know that there was one

I'll try to decide if this little exploration was a fun RPG moment

5 likes

Amres:

It's very interesting that in cities 90% of people have difficulty finding a room to spend the whole day.

I don't know if you've been in there before. I had to look it up (at first I read it as grass, not glass).

I don't think I've been there yet. Why are people there and spend time there??

They literally locked the peddler in a room in an inn in the city, but it wasn't like the one tucked away in a cave on Level 4, Sector 3 of Suldrasus. That's what I mean. Every once in a while I'll wander around and look it up, but if you want to know this, just Google it.

I'm not sure if you need to go to a video game forum to start a complaint thread.

Complaint thread. Absolutely not.

There were no problems with the investigation. The closest I've been to is my druid form hair salon.

And in the open room directly below there is a female goblin. She had no reason to enter the inn. Especially when using roast lamb lodgings.

However, most players have no reason to go back there. I myself didn't even know there was an inn there until I went to the nursery quest, and even then, it was before the patch, so I didn't care about the name of the inn or the NPCs inside. .

I mean, if players have time to complain on forums, they apparently have time to google amirite?

1 like

Amres:

Interestingly, in cities 90% of people have difficulty finding a room to spend the whole day.

I agree with the OP that this would be much easier if you at least submitted the quest with a yellow diamond marker on the map. 90% of my time in Valdraken is spent on weekly quest givers and AH/crafter NPCs, and I'm not exploring every nook and cranny of the capital because I'm not exploring wasted rooms that I never use. See my comment about having an otherwise useless room (until Blizz places a useful NPC) and instead of wasting time exploring to find it, find where it is You need to find out if there is one).

grizzle:

I don't know if you've been in there before. I had to look it up (at first I read it as grass, not glass).

I spend a lot of time in Valdraken, but I've never been to The Parting Glass, and I could have looked it up on Wowhead by looking at the tooltip (as I did).

You can also ask other players

1 like

I did this in chat because I needed an answer right away. Sometimes you will encounter trolls, but there are still players who will help you.

Why should I use Google?

you don't. Bing is always available.

I read the tooltip, I see!

No one knows where the partition glass is.

1 like

Don't use Google for great information.

You may end up in a place that tries to steal your account information or leave a keylogger.

Wowhead World of Warcraft News and Guides

The largest information site for World of Warcraft (WoW). Information about guides, news, classes, professions, pledges, raids, transmog, and more.

(Oh, and reading the tooltips is also helpful)

Kamate:

Apparently it's difficult to read.

Reading the tooltip didn't help, I've never been to Farewell Glass, have no clue what it is or why people go there,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://us.forums.blizzard.com/en/wow/t/why-do-i-need-to-use-google/1839763 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos