Google fires entire Python team for 'cheap' labor: report





According to reports emerging online, Google is said to have laid off the entire Python team in major development. Python is a highly sophisticated general-purpose programming language.

According to reports from sources that provide news on such issues, the California-based company is an AI-driven company, which is very important, especially in the current AI boom. It is a complex system of artificial intelligence written in the sophisticated Python language.

A body of information on this issue is currently available on platforms such as Reddit and Hacker News.

On X, a user shared a post on the platform of a screen capture of the disclosure by a fired employee.

In the post, the now former Google employees say, “In addition to contributing to upstream Python, we maintain a stable version of Python within Google and ensure that everything in the monorepository is at that version. We have confirmed that it works.”

Many have speculated, thereby believing that this decision was due to the company looking for “cheaper” options outside the United States where the company would not have to pay as much. .

They go on to say, “When I was on the team, we moved from 2.7 to 3.6 and then to 3.11 in stages, with each update taking anywhere from a few months to over a year. Google rules. , because if you check in code, you do so at your own risk.” for any damage it causes. ”

In addition to listing their jobs, demoralized former employees expressed the constrained nature of the work, which was limited to fewer than 20 employees who worked in the department.

They said: “We did all of this for years with fewer than 10 people, most of whom stayed in the job for years because they loved the job and the team so much. Despite this, we had a very good manager.'' Maintaining a work-life balance and, as another commenter said, a “marathon, not a sprint'' approach to work, is what I find most rewarding. It was the best job I ever had and I will miss it very much. ”

Similar labor cuts have been made in the finance department before, signaling a shift in policy direction and cost savings at the company by hiring labor from cheaper labor markets than in the United States.

Additionally, these developments come just days after the company fired dozens of employees in New York and California for holding internal protests against support for Israel in Gaza.

